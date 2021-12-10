SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas: Exclusive Clip Features an Encounter with Patchy the Pirate

‘Tis the season for your favorite shows to release special episodes in honor of the holidays. We’ve seen a lot of holiday themed-content already this month ranging from The CW’s Beebo Saves Christmas to Disney+’s Hawkeye. Another fun Christmas romp is coming from everyone’s favorite creature who lives in a pineapple under the sea. “SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas” is being released this week, and will feature SpongeBob and his pals traveling to the North Pole to give Santa a present. The half-hour special episode is a part of Nickelodeon’s 13th season of SpongeBob SquarePants. ComicBook.com recently got a hold of an exclusive clip from the episode, which includes a special appearance by Patchy the Pirate.

You can check out the clip of SpongeBob, Patrick, and Plankton having a chat with Patchy here:

The new season of SpongeBob SquarePants finally became available to stream on Paramount+ back in September. Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS have made no secret of their plans for SpongeBob in the coming years. Spinoffs have already been announced, including The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral, which both premiered this year. It’s been decades since SpongeBob SquarePants began and nothing seems to slow the character down.

“SpongeBob is the centerpiece of our franchise strategy to expand the worlds of our characters and grow our global reach even further,” Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation, previously said in a press release. “It’s a property that wins on every platform because the richness of the characters and the comedy intrinsic to the storytelling continue to appeal to so many fans around the world.”

You can check out Nickelodeon’s description for The Patrick Star Show below:

“The Patrick Star Show is the second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants and follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. In the premiere episode, ‘Late for Breakfast,’ Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Then in ‘Bummer Jobs,’ Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.”

“Longtime voice of Patrick Star, Bill Fagerbakke, lends his voice as the young adult Patrick alongside new cast members: Tom Wilson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer (Rugrats) as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and Dana Snyder (The Penguins of Madagascar) as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s genius grandpa, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma.”

“SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas” premieres on Friday, December 10th at 7:00 PM (ET/PT).