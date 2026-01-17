Spy Thriller Fans Are Getting A Treat From Netflix In February

Productions coming out of the German branch of Netflix have been killing it in the last few years. With everything from The Empress to Barbarians to fan-favorite Dark, it seems like they can’t miss, bringing audiences shows that consistently perform well with both critics and casual viewers alike. And this new spy thriller is likely to continue that trend for them, with filming having started all the way back in 2024—which will be a huge win for Netflix, as some of their most recent thriller and mystery offerings seem to have left audiences disappointed, despite higher viewership numbers on some of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfamiliar, the new limited series from historic production company Gaumont, which brought us titles like Lupin, Narcos, and The Fifth Element, promises a mix of the tried and true ‘safe house’ concept, intense action, and plenty of relationship and family drama as its explosive story unfolds amidst the streets of Berlin, and is set to debut globally on February 5th. The show, which was initially slated to run in 2025, will have a total of six episodes.

What Can We Expect from Unfamiliar?

The official synopsis of Unfamiliar reads: “Hidden in the heart of Berlin, ex-spies Simon and Meret run a safe house known as ‘The Nest.’ It is a refuge for those who must not be found. When a threat they thought was buried reappears, they find themselves hiding from assassins, Russian agents, the BND, ex-lovers, and a whole bunch of people they have wronged—all while trying to keep their marriage together.” The couple’s cover is blown, raising the stakes exponentially, putting not just their marriage, but their lives, and the life of their daughter at risk. And with all that, it seems like we’re getting a newer, grittier take on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, promising to be nothing short of wickedly exciting.

Both the cast and crew have strong names attached, with Paul Coates (Red Election, St. Jude’s, Love Lies Bleeding) as the series’ lead writer, and Lennart Ruff (The Titan) and Philipp Leinemann (The King’s Surrender) as directors. Unfamiliar will star Susanne Wolff as Meret Schäfer, Felix Kramer as Simon Schäfer, and Maja Bons as Nina, the pair’s daughter.

Are you looking forward to the new spy thriller, Unfamiliar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to swing by the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.