Cate Blanchett Breaks Silence on Squid Game Finale Cameo & American Spinoff Role

When the first season of Squid Game was released four years ago, the series quickly dominated the Netflix streaming charts and became one of the streaming service’s biggest hits. So, it wasn’t entirely surprising to hear that an American iteration of the critically acclaimed series was in development. Fast forward to the third and final season of Squid Game, and the final minutes of the series featured a legendary actress, seemingly setting up the previously announced American spinoff. Now, actress Cate Blanchett has briefly discussed her surprise cameo in the series finale and whether it means she’ll be in the American spinoff.

Cate Blanchett expressed her interest in venturing more into television during her interview with Variety, before breaking down how she became involved with the finale of Squid Game. The actress explained that the offer came “out of the blue,” before continuing to explain the entire process. “Because it’s such a cult series and they were shooting in L.A. of all places, everyone was on a need-to-know basis. I got a couple of storyboards. I had to [learn to] play the game very quickly. I had to practice and practice. I knew there were four or five setups that they were going to do, and I knew what they needed from every shot, and then I was given the sides. But it was one of the more mysterious jobs.”

The actress, who had to provide her own suit for filming, followed up her statement by expressing her interest in appearing in an American spinoff. As it stands, Blanchett’s Squid Game cameo has been just that and nothing more. However, she’s not ruling anything out for the future. “I am wildly open to anything. And in a world that is so beautifully, magically created like that, for sure. They’re amazing world-builders, and that series has been eaten alive. I don’t think there’s a corner of the globe that it hasn’t touched in some way.”

Will Cate Blanchett Lead Squid Game‘s American Spinoff?

The American spinoff of Squid Game was first announced last year. At the time, it was noted that acclaimed filmmaker David Flincher was said to be involved with the project. Since the initial reports, however, very little has been revealed about the project. Interestingly enough, the creator and showrunner of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, did not write the ending of the series with the intention of it setting up an American spinoff. The ending, for Dong-hyuk, was meant to show that even if one system was dismantled, another would simply rise in its place.

With Netflix not having yet officially announced plans for an American spinoff of Squid Game, it remains to be seen whether Blanchett’s cameo will ultimately just be a quick nod to the reality of the games. For now, fans can continue to enjoy the reality television adaptation of the hit television series, Squid Game: The Challenge, which will debut its second season this November. Until then, all three seasons of Squid Game are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.