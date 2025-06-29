Squid Game Finale Teases American Spinoff With Major Marvel Star Cameo (& What That Means)

Warning! Massive Squid Game Season 3 spoilers to follow! Squid Game has officially come to an end after four years with Netflix, and the final episode of its final season set up the path towards the long reported American Squid Game spinoff series with a major Hollywood cameo. Although Squid Game seemed to be a fairly contained story from series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk when it first premiered during the pandemic, it has since become such a massive hit for Netflix that it returned to complete its run with two new seasons. But that’s not been all as Netflix has been looking for ways to expand the massively popular franchise even further.

One issue with expanding the franchise is where to go after the original story ends, but Squid Game’s answer to this has instead been to start development on a new spinoff series set in the United States of America. This English language take on the franchise has reportedly been in the works for the last couple of years, and now it seems like it has taken a huge step forward with the final episode of Squid Game Season 3. Bringing in massive star Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok, Borderlands, Black Bag), Squid Game is now teasing a whole new setting for the future.

Why Is Cate Blanchett in Squid Game Season 3?

The final episode of Squid Game Season 3 sees the Front Man making his way to Los Angeles, California to deliver Seong Gi-Hun’s belongings to his daughter following the end of the games. But a slapping sound in a nearby alleyway catches his attention, and he spots a woman playing the same Ddakji game that Gong Yoo’s recruiter had been seen playing in the series before. It’s soon revealed to be Blanchett as she’s clearly the recruiter for an American version of the game. It’s the final nod to the series in the future, and sets up what’s to come.

Part of Squid Game‘s message throughout its run is that regardless of what Seong Gi-Hun tried to accomplish throughout both of the games he participated in, he would be helpless to stop the system at hand. Regardless of how much he was going to fight, it would not be enough to stop others from playing or hosting the games. Now it’s more clear that ever that even if Gi-Hun were successful in stopping them in Korea, the games are still very much active in the rest of the world. It’s why the creator was so open about the show not having a happy ending ahead of its premiere.

What Does This Mean for Squid Game?

Reports have revealed that a new English language adaptation of Squid Game was now in the works with David Fincher expected to helm this new take on the franchise. It’s unclear as to whether or not this ending will directly tie into Fincher’s version of the franchise, but it does set up an important point either way. It’s now revealed that these deadly games are taking place throughout different regions of the world, and that opens up the franchise to a much wider scope than ever before.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk might have ended his Squid Game story, and might have expanded on the central idea of how its capitalistic core ruins everyone involved, but the franchise is really only getting started. It’s likely we’re going to see much more of Squid Game from this point on, and that’s not even including the also in the works second season of the reality game show version, Squid Game: The Challenge. It’s far from over.