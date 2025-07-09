Squid Game 3 Breaks a Mind-Blowing Netflix Record

The third and final season of Squid Game has shattered a major Netflix viewership record, pulling in an unprecedented 106.3 million views in its first 10 days of release. The monumental launch for Squid Game 3, which premiered on June 27th, makes it the most-viewed Netflix series ever within this timeframe, reaffirming the franchise’s status as a global television phenomenon. The concluding chapter brings the story of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) to its definitive end, following his re-entry into the competition after a failed rebellion in the second season. While divisive, Squid Game‘s dark finale cemented the series’ brutally honest critique of capitalism and social inequality, providing a conclusive end to its central storyline.

Squid Game 3‘s debut was already powerful enough to place it at number three on Netflix’s list of Most Popular non-English TV shows of all time. Its arrival meant that the Squid Game franchise now holds all three top spots on Netflix’s all-time views chart, with the first season remaining at number one (265.2 million views) and the second season holding the number two position (192.6 million views). While the record set by the first season remains a towering achievement, Squid Game 3 has a clear path to continue climbing the ranks. Netflix measures viewership for its Most Popular list over a 91-day window, giving the final season ample opportunity to surpass the 192.6 million views of its predecessor and claim the number two all-time spot.

The launch of Squid Game 3 triggered a significant surge in viewership for the earlier seasons, driving them back into the weekly Top 10 as audiences prepared for the finale, further proving the property’s sustained value to the streaming service. The definitive conclusion of the original Korean saga has equally set up Netflix’s next phase of the franchise, a highly anticipated American series from acclaimed director David Fincher.

Squid Game 3 Sets Up David Fincher’s Rumored US Series

For years, an American version of Squid Game has been one of the most talked-about projects in development at Netflix, with reports of a new series circulating long before the Korean original had concluded. Last we heard of it, Netflix had designated the project as a high priority for the company, and acclaimed director David Fincher is attached to helm the series. However, there has been chatter about creative friction between Fincher and Netflix executives over key details, including the official title for the American show. Throughout this period of rumor and development, the franchise’s original creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has consistently confirmed that he would not be involved in any US-based production, maintaining that his story was finished with the original series.

Warning: Spoilers for Squid Game 3! The finale of Squid Game 3 all but confirmed the American series is coming. The episode ends with a direct narrative setup, featuring a significant cameo from Cate Blanchett as a high-level American recruiter for the games, seen scouting new participants in Los Angeles. This scene decisively positions the upcoming Fincher-directed project as a sequel or in-universe expansion rather than a remake, which raises some questions about the Squid Game universe. Still, the cameo confirms that the new series will follow a new story and new characters, expanding the lore of the franchise instead of retelling it.

All three seasons of Squid Game are now streaming on Netflix.

