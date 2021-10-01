Squid Game Theory Possibly Reveals How Players And Workers Were Chosen

Netflix’s Korean-language thriller series Squid Game is on the way to being the streamers biggest hit series ever – and with the millions of fans watching the series come numerous intriguing theories. One such fan theory about Squid Game’s premise and characters has exploded in popularity on the social media platform TikTok. The theory pieces together clues from Squid Game’s background scenes, which indicate a method to the madness of how “players” are chosen for the “games.” In short, the theory is that workers who chose a particular color from a red or blue option (a la The Matrix) were actually deciding much more than they ever bargained for!

Squid Game is titled after a Korean children’s game, and tells “a story of people who fail at life for various reasons, but suddenly receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a survival game to win more than 38 million US dollars. The game takes place at an unknown location and the participants are locked up until there is a final winner. The story will incorporate popular children’s games from the 1970s and 1980s of Korea, such as squid game… where offense and defense use a squid-shaped board drawn in the dirt.”

Even though all reviews and viewer reactions indicate that it is at times intensely (and shockingly) violent, Squid Game has nonetheless become a major international hit – even surpassing Netflix’s previous top-charting international series, Money Heist. As of writing this, Squid Game has all the chance in the world of becoming the most-watched series that Netflix has ever debuted, a mere two weeks after being released. Official ratings for the series are expected to be reported in mid-October – but if TikTok is any indication, the viewership numbers will be huge – and the all-important stats of social media buzz already speak for themselves.

In fact, Netflix’s biggest problem may end up being what to do with all of the success that Squid Game enjoys. Right now, writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk says that he has nothing in the creative bag (yet) when it comes to doing Squid Game season 2:

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2,” said Squid Game writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety about a second season. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.