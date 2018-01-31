Star Trek Twitter Parody Hilariously Live Tweets State of the Union

Star Trek has traditionally be known as a family-friendly franchise with upstanding characters who would only use foul language on the rarest of occasions.

Star Trek: Discovery is certainly challenging some of those assumptions, especially the one about foul language. That said, there’s still something hilarious about juxtaposing the idyllic, straight-laced characters of Star Trek with some good old-fashioned cursing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nothing shows this to be true more than the parody Twitter account Swear Trek. Swear Trek takes scenes from Star Trek, turns them into silent animated gifs, and then captions them with unexpectedly vulgar language.

The Swear Trek account has been around since 2016. It even has a Doctor Who-themed sister account, Swear Who, and a store where fans can purchase Swear Trek merchandise. The account is quickly becoming a humorous staple in the Twitter feeds of all Star Trek fans, or at least the ones who aren’t too easily offended by colorful language.

On Monday night, the Swear Trek account turned its attention towards a specific target, President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address. Swear Trek used some of its hilarious Star Trek gifs to provide a running commentary on the speech and the results were hilarious.

And you can see what Swear Trek had to say about the address below, but be warned that the gifs include plenty of uncensored bad language (obviously).

Swear Trek announced its live-tweeting of the State of the Union by putting Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) behind a podium.

Tune in at 9PM ET for a special Swear Trek State of the Union. #STSOTU pic.twitter.com/TmY6HarN6b — Swear Trek (@swear_trek) January 30, 2018

Now just imagine Patrick Stewart saying “Go f— yourself” in his distinguished voice and you’ll get an idea of where this whole thing is going.

Sisko

Then, as the president stepped behind his podium, it was time for Swear Trek to begin its commentary. Swear Trek reminded its followers of all the fun they had doing soemthing similar during the presidential debates. Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine did not seem so excited, stepping in with an eyeroll and a “not this $#!+ again.”

Remember all the fun we had at the presidential debates? Well, it’s time for the Swear Trek State of the Union! #STSOTU pic.twitter.com/Q5thPut0nY — Swear Trek (@swear_trek) January 31, 2018

Fact-Checking Spock

Many of those devoted to following politics really on websites like Politifact to fact check these kinds of speeches in real time.

If you’re a Star Trek fan, you turn to the most logical, least emotional character you can think of in Mr. Spock. Swear Trek did the same, handing the version of Spock from Star Trek: The Animated Series a fact-checking device.

His reading found the speech to be, “Horse$#!+. Pure horse$#!+.”

Spock is Confused

However, even the brilliant Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) couldn’t keep up with the State of the Union address.

Swear Trek posted a follow-up gif with Spock, this time in his live-action form from Star Trek: The Original Series.

Spock looks utterly confounded, but his commentary is surprisingly swear free for a gif coming from Swear Trek: “What the coal-powered Jesus and I looking at.”

Janeway and Chakotay

The Star Trek: Voyager crew stepped up to the plate next.

Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) expressed her feelings about the speech to her first officer, Chakotay (Robert Beltram). She explained that, “This constant stream of bull$#!+ is exhausting.”

Picard and Riker

Later in the speech, Picard was a little lost by what was going on and asked his first officer, William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) for an explanation.

“What the f— is happening now?”

Bones

Meanwhile, original Star Trek doctor Leonard “Bones” McCoy (DeForest Kelley) was becoming impatient.

The good doctor wondered, “When will this f—ing day end?”

Mr. Scott

Mr. Scott (James Doohan) rechecked the reading.

His findings? “It’s still bull$#!+.”

The Enterprise Crew

By the end, the entire crew of the original Enterprise was a bit lost.

They wondered openly, “What the f— are we looking at?”

Kirk

By the end, Swear Trek was thanking god the speech was over.

Meanwhile, animated Captain Kirk was left wonder, “Who was that @$$hole?”

Drunk Kirk

Swear Trek even offered a coping strategy.

It was illustrated by a stumbling Kirk telling Spock to “Guess who’s drunk.”