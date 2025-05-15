Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Reveals Summer Premiere Date

After a longer wait than fans would have liked, Paramount+ has finally revealed the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 premiere date. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return with the first two episodes of its third season on Thursday, July 17th, on Paramount+, with new episodes following weekly on Thursdays through the season finale’s debut on Thursday, September 11th. Paramount+ has already renewed Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for a fourth season, which is currently filming on the Star Trek Stage in Toronto. Here’s the synopsis for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3, provided by Paramount:

“In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.”

Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, starring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, commanding officer of the Enterprise before Captain James T. Kirk (played in Strange New Worlds by Paul Wesley). Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ended on a classic Star Trek cliffhanger, with the Enterprise engaged by the Gorn and torn between retreat and the crew members that would be left behind. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will resolve that cliffhanger before moving onto more of its signature episodic adventures, including at least one that seems to involve an early iteration of Star Trek’s iconic holodeck technology.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the only Star Trek series still releasing on Paramount+, with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks all having recently wrapped their runs. However, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is in the works and will continue telling stories in the same era as Discovery’s later seasons.

In addition to Anson Mount playing Captain Pike, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars Rebecca Romijn as Una “Number One” Chin-Reilly, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Doctor Joseph M’Benga, and Martin Quinn as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott. The season also features guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, and Carol Kane, with Paul Wesley returning as Kirk.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on July 17th. The show’s first two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.