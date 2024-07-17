Star Wars: The Acolyte Finale Includes Massive Franchise Cameo

Being set during the High Republic Era, Star Wars: The Acolyte didn’t have the opportunity to use a lot of the characters from other popular Star Wars tales. Most of the Star Wars movies and shows we’ve seen to this point have been set more than a century after , so the majority of the franchise’s characters we know and love weren’t even alive during this series. There is one massive exception, however, and that character made surprising appearance in the final seconds of The Acolyte. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS from Star Wars: The Acolyte! Continue reading at your own risk…

When the High Republic Era first launched in books and comics a few years ago, it was revealed that Yoda was not only alive during the time period, but already a legendary Jedi Master. He has appeared in several print stories from the era to this point, taking on sizable roles in a couple of them. Now, Star Wars fans have caught a glimpse of High Republic Yoda in live-action.

During the episode, Vernestra Rwoh was trying to contact another unnamed Jedi to get help, and inform them of what was happening with Sol, Osha, and Mae. It turns out, that Jedi was Yoda. Unfortunately, however, we truly only got a glimpse of him before the credits came in. Take a look!

Yoda appears in The Acolyte Season 1 finale.

Yoda made his way back to Coruscant to meet with Vern about the events that took the lives of several Jedi. All we see of him are the back of his long, green ears and the tuft of white hair on his head. It’s not a lot, but Yoda’s look is unmistakable.

This was after she told the Chancellor and Senate that Sol was a rogue Jedi, acting alone and killing the others. He became the scapegoat for the mistakes of the Jedi so that the Order could continue operating without any interference.

