Here's what to know about The Acolyte, including the release time, episodes schedule, cast, and more.

There is a great disturbance in the Force. The Acolyte — the first live-action Star Wars series set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order — is going from the dark side to Disney+.

Created by showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), the new series has been likened to Kill Bill and called "classic Star Wars" in the first reactions that surfaced on social media. The Acolyte, which hails from executive producers Simon Emanuel (Rogue One), Jeff F. King (The Umbrella Academy), and Kathleen Kennedy (The Mandalorian), stars Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) as a Jedi Master whose encounter with his former padawan (The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg) sends them down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Below, keep reading to find out when and where to watch Star Wars: The Acolyte, plus everything to know about the new series.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Release Date and Time



The Acolyte's two-episode primetime premiere is Tuesday, June 4. The first two episodes of The Acolyte will be available to stream starting at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, with new episodes releasing in the time slot on Tuesdays.

An active Disney+ subscription ($7.99/mo for Disney+ Basic with ads, or $13.99/mo for Disney+ Premium without ads) is required to watch The Acolyte.

How Many Episodes Is The Acolyte Season 1? Star Wars: The Acolyte Episodes Release Schedule



The Acolyte consists of eight episodes, which will air on the following Tuesdays:

The Acolyte Episode 1: June 4, 2024

June 4, 2024 The Acolyte Episode 2: June 4, 2024

June 4, 2024 The Acolyte Episode 3: June 11, 2024

June 11, 2024 The Acolyte Episode 4: June 18, 2024

June 18, 2024 The Acolyte Episode 5: June 25, 2024

June 25, 2024 The Acolyte Episode 6: July 2, 2024

July 2, 2024 The Acolyte Episode 7: July 9, 2024

July 9, 2024 The Acolyte Episode 8: July 16, 2024

When Does The Acolyte Take Place?



Star Wars: The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era, when the Republic was ruled by the Senate and under the protection of the Jedi Knights. The series is set about 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, when the Sith were thought to be extinct for a millennium.

The Acolyte Cast



The ensemble includes the wise, highly respected Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), a powerful warrior with intense emotions that he uses his Jedi training to balance; Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a mysterious young woman with a tragic past who gets swept up into a sinister mystery as she sets out to exact vengeance on those who wronged her; Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), Sol's skilled and studious Padawan learner; the solitary Wookie Jedi Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo); Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett), a devoutly-disciplined Jedi Knight and guardian from the Jedi Temple; Qimir (Manny Jacinto), a former smuggler turned trader and supplier who has survived in some of the shadier starports of the galaxy; Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith), the leader of a mysterious coven of witches on Brendok who is knowledgeable in the arcane ways of the Force; the elder Jedi Master Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson), who has an unwavering faith in the Force and devotion to the Jedi Order, which she defends with a purple-bladed lightsaber that can change into a lightwhip; and Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), a Jedi Master of great physical and mental skill who has exacting control of her Force abilities.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte are streaming Tuesdays on Disney+.