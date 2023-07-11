Beloved Star Wars Video Game Now Available for Free

Over the last four decades, the Star Wars franchise has had a number of great video games, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is often considered one of the best. For those that have never experienced the game, there's never been a better opportunity, as Prime Gaming has made it available for free to subscribers. The Force Unleashed can be claimed starting today, and it will be available through August 14th. Unfortunately, the deal is only available to PC gamers, so those that want to play on console will still have to pay. The offer can be claimed right here.

Originally released in 2008, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The game tells a story about the early days of the Rebellion, and Darth Vader's attempt at eliminating the last remaining Jedi. The game puts players in the role of Starkiller, a previously unseen apprentice of Vader. Vader, attempting to overthrow Palpatine, sends Starkiller to create the Rebellion, which is meant to distract the Emperor. Of course, this action inadvertently sets in motion the events that take place in the original Star Wars trilogy, inevitably leading to Vader's redemption! A sequel, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, was released in 2010.

When Disney purchased the rights to Star Wars back in 2012, The Force Unleashed's place in the canon came to an end. However, Disney has kept non-canon Star Wars elements alive in several different ways; The Force Unleashed remains available for purchase on a number of different platforms, and a Star Wars Vintage Collection figure of Starkiller was also released. Interestingly enough, the armor worn by Starkiller in the game even made a brief cameo in the fourth episode of Andor. The character himself did not appear, though some fans have held out hope that Starkiller might return in some capacity, as we've seen with other Expanded Universe characters, such as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

