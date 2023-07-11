Prime Day 2023 LEGO Deals Are On: Star Wars, Marvel, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day wouldn't be complete without a big sale on LEGO sets, and the 2023 installment is keeping up with tradition. At the time of writing, there's a huge LEGO sale happening that also includes some Magna-Tiles and K'NEX for good measure. You can shop the entire sale right here on Amazon while it lasts, and we've picked out a few highlights below to get you started.

On a related note, several new LEGO Star Wars sets are on tap for summer 2023. You can keep tabs on these new releases right here. One of these sets went up for pre-order yesterday – the 75357 Ghost & Phantom II set, which is inspired by the upcoming live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+. It recreates the starships with 1394 pieces, and includes minifigures of General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure. You can reserve one here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com for $159.99 with a release date set for September 1st.

You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here via out master list. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, CBS Sports Essentials and ETOnline.