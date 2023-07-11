Prime Day 2023 LEGO Deals Are On: Star Wars, Marvel, and More
Amazon Prime Day wouldn't be complete without a big sale on LEGO sets, and the 2023 installment is keeping up with tradition. At the time of writing, there's a huge LEGO sale happening that also includes some Magna-Tiles and K'NEX for good measure. You can shop the entire sale right here on Amazon while it lasts, and we've picked out a few highlights below to get you started.
- LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster 76210 Building Set – 45% Off
- LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75292 Mandalorian Starship – 30% off
- LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit – 30% off
- LEGO Star Wars: OBI-Wan Kenobi Inquisitor Transport Scythe 75336 Set – 30% off
- LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor 76125 Building Kit – 30% off
- LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck 76989 Building Set – 30% off
- LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett's Throne Room 75326 Set – 30% off
On a related note, several new LEGO Star Wars sets are on tap for summer 2023. You can keep tabs on these new releases right here. One of these sets went up for pre-order yesterday – the 75357 Ghost & Phantom II set, which is inspired by the upcoming live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+. It recreates the starships with 1394 pieces, and includes minifigures of General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure. You can reserve one here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com for $159.99 with a release date set for September 1st.
You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here via out master list. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, CBS Sports Essentials and ETOnline.0comments