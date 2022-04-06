Star Wars: Ahsoka Report Debunks Fake Set Photo Featuring Darth Maul

These are not the Ahshoka set photos you’re looking for. A Star Wars insider has debunked a supposed leak from the set of The Mandalorian spin-off starring Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite Togruta. The photo in question shows a rematch between Ahsoka and Darth Maul, the Sith crime lord once sliced in half and later killed by Obi-Wan Kenobi, after duels in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars. But the purported leak is convincing cosplay from the set of an apparently fan-made movie, according to the Star Wars insiders at BespinBulletin.com.

“It originated on Reddit with the user having ties to cosplay. Cameras in the image aren’t the ones they use. Ahsoka doesn’t film for a couple weeks,” BespinBulletin tweeted, declaring the image “fake.” Users who first shared the image on Reddit claimed it was from the New Mexico set of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

https://twitter.com/cretepack/status/1511388907644063745?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Earlier this year, THR reported production on the live-action Star Wars series would begin this spring in California.

Dawson, reprising her role from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, stars opposite Hayden Christensen (the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Darth Vader, Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny) as Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) and Ray Stevenson (Thor: Ragnarok) in undisclosed roles.

Ahsoka Tano co-creator Dave Filoni is writing and executive producing the spinoff series he developed with Jon Favreau, creator of the Mando-verse corner of the galaxy far, far away. In 2020, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced the series set in the timeline of The Mandalorian — Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and the since-scrapped Rangers of the New Republic —would crossover and culminate in what Kennedy called a “climactic story event.”

According to a reported synopsis for the series, “Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago [in Star Wars Rebels].”

Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream on Disney+ on a date that is TBA.