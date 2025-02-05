Star Wars: Sanctuary Announced (and It’s Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Characters)

Clone Force 99, the fan-favorite characters also known as the Bad Batch, will make their return to the Star Wars franchise in a new novel. Today, Lucasfilm announced the book Star Wars: Sanctuary, which will be released on August 5th. Written by Lamar Giles, the story takes place during the events of The Bad Batch Season 2. It “centers on Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Omega as they work with treasure hunter Phee Genoa on a plan to help rebuild their island refuge after the devastating tsunami seen in the episode ‘Pabu.’” In addition to these details, the cover, designed by Marie Bergeron, was unveiled.

In a statement on StarWars.com, Giles expressed his enthusiasm for the novel. “For my entire life the words ‘A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…’ have represented the stepping off point from our dull everyday reality into a realm of wonder, action, adventure and joy,” he said. “There’s nothing dull about the work I’ve been asked to do, and it’s certainly not everyday I get a chance to help continue such a rich storytelling tradition. I was a Star Wars fan well before I was a Star Wars writer, and I’m so very grateful for both roles.”

The Bad Batch first appeared in a multi-episode arc on The Clone Wars Season 7 before headlining their own spin-off series, which ran for three seasons. Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the characters as they navigate the aftermath of the Clone Wars, grappling with the galaxy’s evolving landscape as they try to evade the Empire. Near the end of Season 2, the planet of Pabu becomes a home for the former clone troopers.

Though The Bad Batch concluded in May 2024, Lucasfilm has found ways to show more of the characters’ stories. The upcoming comic series The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents depicts the team on one of their dangerous missions during the Clone Wars, tracking a Separatist Ghost Agent. The first issue is scheduled to be published on February 12th.

Star Wars: Sanctuary is a good example of Lucasfilm weaving together various mediums to flesh out the overall Star Wars canon. Over the past decade, there’s been a plethora of novels and comics that reveal interesting details about characters and events seen in the films and TV shows. While these publications are not required reading to enjoy Lucasfilm’s on-screen projects, they serve as a means for those interested to enhance their experience. Sanctuary is set to fill in a key gap from The Bad Batch Season 2; “Pabu” ends with the clones vowing to aid the reconstruction efforts, and now fans will be able to read about what they did. The book should strengthen the characters’ connection to the planet, adding greater depth to the show.

The Bad Batch characters struck a chord with viewers who enjoyed the team dynamic and their interesting story of survival. It’s nice to see Lucasfilm continue to make them the focus of new Star Wars tales, taking advantage of the avenues provided by its publishing division. Since The Bad Batch isn’t getting a fourth season, and there’s no guarantee the gang will appear on-screen again, this is a great way for fans to get more of the characters they love.