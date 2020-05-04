Disney+ Releases List of Best Star Wars References in The Simpsons

✖

May 4th has arrived which means that it is officially time to celebrate the annual Star Wars Day. The Disney+ streaming service is going all out for this year's event, releasing a ton of new content for fans of a galaxy far, far away to enjoy. This includes the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the long-awaited series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the streaming debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final film in the Skywalker Saga. In addition to adding new titles, Disney+ is introducing new ways to enjoy previous Star Wars content, like gathering all of the best Star Wars references from The Simpsons in one place.

On Monday morning, Disney+ send out an email that let everyone know what was new on the site for this year's Star Wars Day. This included the roster of new titles, some information about the art currently featured on individual movie pages, and a massive list of Star Wars-influenced episodes of The Simpsons. Some of these episodes were from way back when, as early as Season 3 of the 30-year series, while others are as recent as this past season.

If you want to enjoy Star Wars but have burnt yourself out on the franchise, or you'd rather just watch a great sitcom make jokes about the iconic sci-fi property, there are plenty of Simpsons episodes for you to check out. Here's the full list from Disney+:

Season 15, Episode 15 “Co-Dependents Day”

Season 21, Episode 12 “Million Dollar Maybe"

Season 3, Episode 12 “I Married Marge”

Season 10, Episode 10 “Viva Ned Flanders”

Season 30, Episode 10 “Tis the 30th Season”

Season 17, Episode 10 “Homer’s Paternity Coot”

Season 15, Episode 4 “Regina Monologues”

Season 23, Episode 4 “Replaceable You”

Season 26, Episode 10 “The Man Who Came to be Dinne”

Season 24, Episode 3 “Adventures in Baby-Getting”

Season 18, Episode 16 “Lisa’s Rival”

Season 6, Episode 2 “Homerazzi”

Season 10, Episode 9 “Mayored to the Mob”

Season 11, Episode 4 “Treehouse of Horror X”

Season 21, Episode 1 “Homer the Whopper”

Season 13, Episode 10 “Half Decent Proposal”

Season 30, Episode 18 “Bart vs. Itchy & Scratchy”

Season 20, Episode 1 “Sex Pies and Idiot Scrapes”

