The Mandalorian Finally Makes Star Wars' Dark Troopers Official Canon

The Mandalorian has finally made Star Wars’ Dark Troopers a part of the official canon. Many fans wondered what from the previous timelines, novels, and video games would make it’s way to the new Disney era. You can count the Dark Troopers in along with some other vague nods towards things like Force Dyads and Jedi Sentinels. Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian really put the pedal to the metal when it came to giving Star Wars fans more of what they’ve been asking for this season. *Spoilers ahead for “The Tragedy” so don’t say we didn’t warn you!* People had known for a while that Moff Gideon had a little bit of an army of his own working. It’s easy to imagine that loads of fans never dreamed of seeing a class of soldiers from a first-person shooting game in the 90s on Disney+ this year.

Star Wars: Dark Forces hit the world in 1995, and that’s where these Dark Troopers hail from. General Rom Mohc started a project to create these killing machines. There are a couple of different classes of footsoldier to center stage. Big old battle armor and increased weaponry abound. Now Moff Gideon is picking up where Mohc left off to bring back the Empire. So, he needs some kind of genetic material from The Child to make everything work. So, there’s reason to be concerned about everyone’s favorite little green guy right now. (Although, it’s looking like the little one can handle himself a little bit for the moment after this episode.)

Star Wars Galaxies and Battlefront titles have used the design, but seeing it in live-action projects is another ball of wax entirely. In fact, the reveal has people wondering just what the limit for these Disney+ projects will be. Ahsoka Tano turned up in the last adventure to guide Mando and Grogu towards the Jedi Temple. Now we’ve got even more animated and video game Star Wars stuff turning up. Is it too much to think that Ezra Bridger from Star Wars: Rebels will make an appearance? Or maybe Kyle Katarn from Dark Forces himself?!?!? Someone has to train Baby Yoda and both of those characters would fit the bill nicely.

Pedro Pascal, the main character we’re all glossing over, actually talked about the task of playing Din on-screen in a recent interview.

“The biggest challenge in playing Mando in Season Two is still the obvious, in that, how to in subtle ways, be it through vocal intonation or physical stillness/posture, large movements, small movements, to dramatically convey a scene and keep the character compelling because he is economical anyway, much less being armored from the tips of his toes to the top of his head," Pascal explained. "It is a physical challenge that is met creatively in terms of how technically you can achieve that. It will always be particularly unique in that regard."

Have you been enjoying The Mandalorian this season? Let us know down in the comments!