Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Leia’s Only Hope in New Star Wars Images

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes “Part I” and “Part II.” “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.” The words of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in A New Hope echo in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, where old Obi-Wan “Ben” Kenobi (Ewan McGregor)is the only hope of saving a young Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair). A decade after the Jedi purge in Revenge of the Sith, the Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) hires the mercenary Vect Nokru (Flea) and his gang to kidnap Leia and draw out Kenobi, bound to Tatooine as the hidden protector of a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely).

“You couldn’t save Anakin, but you can save her,” Leia’s adoptive father, Senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), says of Obi-Wan’s friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker, the Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). “There is no one I trust more with my child than you. Please, old friend, for her. One last fight.”

Nine years before Obi-Wan’s last fight aboard the Death Star in A New Hope, the hermit Jedi Master sets out to rescue Leia, who reminds him of an old friend: her mother, Padme (Natalie Portman). What follows is a mission to the seedy planet Daiyu, where Obi-Wan retrieves the kidnapped Leia — only to be hounded by bounty hunters and the dark side Jedi hunters Reva, the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang), and the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend).

Ahead of the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi “Part III,” premiering June 1 on Disney+, Lucasfilm has released new images from “Part I” and “Part II.” See them in the gallery below.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Kumail Nanjiani, Grant Feely as young Luke Skywalker, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia Organa, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, new episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.

