Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love
One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
Disney+ has a fresh synopsis for Obi-Wan Kenobi's new series: "Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader."
#obiwan #obiwankenobi SPOILERS— k☆ KENOBI SPOILERS (@iluvchiaseeds) May 27, 2022
PADMÉ HOW WE MISS YOU pic.twitter.com/C4WWjwE6rs
Did you love this short little reference? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best reactions right here:
Don't despair
PADME MENTION I CANT pic.twitter.com/kN3qnJrj20— MoonBab1e@NITE (@MoonBab1eNITE) May 27, 2022
Accurate!
// #ObiWan spoilers— zaf (@lailaswraith) May 27, 2022
THE PADME MENTION pic.twitter.com/Vqbu4tneu1
Crying and throwing up
// #obiwankenobi spoilers— sabine @ SWCA❕ (@hunterbadbatch) May 27, 2022
when leia reminded obi wan of padmé I WAS CRYINGGGG pic.twitter.com/ow0NSDXHni
Picking up the pieces
// #obiwankenobi spoilers— ariana; KENOBI SPOILERS (@romanoffkenobi) May 27, 2022
the reference to padme, i'm emotionally destroyed pic.twitter.com/QMVjTtstG9
Absolutely beaming
// obi wan kenobi spoilers— 💭 (@anidalainaboo) May 27, 2022
padmé would be so proud of her daughter and i just think that we need to talk more about it pic.twitter.com/z8JYjHRexW
Jaw-dropping
obi wan kenobi spoilers— mads (@lukeishope) May 27, 2022
leia: what?
obi wan: nothing, you just remind me of someone.
me: ANAKIN???
obi wan: she was fearless too. and stubborn.
me: HOLY FUCKING SHIT PADMÉ
Crying so hard
#kenobi spoilers
-— rasha ☾• KENOBI ERA (@anakinstarlight) May 27, 2022
THE PADMÉ MENTION. ARE YOU KIDDING ME. I SOBBED. pic.twitter.com/AybLCYjeVQ
Fair point!
// #obiwan #kenobi #obiwankenobi SPOILERS— Niamh💜 THIS IS WHERE THE FUN BEGINS (@JED1KN1GHT) May 27, 2022
for everyone who's saying young leia is difficult and annoying – she's literally anakin and padmé's daughter what did you expect?