Star Wars: Rogue One Spinoff Adds Thor Star Stellan Skarsgard

It looks like actor Stellan Skarsgard is about to move from one major Disney franchise to another. After appearing in four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Skarsgard is now on his way to join a galaxy far, far away. The actor is in talks to join the upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spinoff series, which focuses on Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor and will be released on the Disney+ streaming service.

Variety broke the news on Thursday afternoon that Skarsgard was on the verge of joining the upcoming series. Also joining the cast is up-and-coming actor Kyle Soller. Both actors are currently in final negotiations for their parts, and their roles are being kept under wraps.

Skarsgard has appeared in numerous shows and movies over the years, but fans probably know him best as Erik Selvig in the MCU. He first took on the role in Thor back in 2011, later reprising it in Marvel’s The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Skarsgard recently starred in the hit HBO limited series Chernobyl.

The upcoming Rogue One spinoff series will be a prequel to the Star Wars film, since Cassian Andor and the rest of the main characters were killed in the final battle. The show has been described as a spy thriller and will follow Cassian in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. Luna will be reprising the role of Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk will be returning to once again voice his droid companion, K-2SO. Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy is set to pen the pilot for the series, working with showrunner Stephen Schiff.

The series was originally revealed to be released in 2021, but there’s no telling if that is still the case. The coronavirus pandemic has caused productions to shut down across the industry, so nothing will be filmed in the near future. In addition to the Rogue One prequel and the second season of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm is also working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor.

Are you looking forward to the Rogue One TV series? Who do you think Stellan Skarsgard will be playing? Let us know in the comments!