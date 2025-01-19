Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Scrapped Jedi Character Revealed in BTS Photos

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew came to a close this week, but one of the most exciting revelations came from behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. Actress Yasmine Al Massri posted a few shots of her time on set dressed as a Jedi character that was ultimately cut from the final story. She would have played the Jedi Master who trained Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) in a single scene — presumably a flashback. While it didn’t make the final cut, Massri wrote that she was proud to have portrayed the first Arab female Jedi, and that she had fun on the set as well.

“This was the shortest acting job I have done but the most meaningful to the child in me,” Massri wrote. “I gave a speech when the crew wrapped me on set saying: you just created the first Arab female Jedi.. thank you.. the scene unfortunately Didn’t make it to the finale cut bc these things happen.. but I can not not share my experience and feelings..”

As of now, Jod’s backstory is still a bit of a mystery, and we can’t necessarily consider Massri’s character to be canon since they were ultimately cut from the show. In the season finale, Jod did explain some of his past, but he’s proven himself to be an unreliable narrator and we can’t be positive that he was telling the truth either.

There’s another behind-the-scenes hint of dubious canonicality — Entertainment Weekly‘s interview with showrunners Christopher Ford and Jon Watts. They said that they eliminated flashbacks and explanations of Jod’s backstory because they felt it was more true to the perspective of children, who were the real main characters.

“The challenge though was, as fascinating as Jod is, we always wanted to keep it from the kids’ perspective,” Ford said. “The kids are like, ‘I don’t understand this guy.’ They’ve never been out in the galaxy and met someone as damaged as him. So I don’t think we could have done a flashback in this season.”

Still, if Skeleton Crew is renewed Watts hinted that they might delve deeper into Jod’s life in future episodes. So far, there has been no official announcement of a renewal or cancellation, but the show has been very well-received so most fans are expecting more to come.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is streaming now on Disney+ along with the rest of the franchise titles. The next release on the schedule is Andor Season 2, coming to Disney+ on April 22nd, 2025.