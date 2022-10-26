Star Wars Star Corey Burton Comments on Cad Bane's Death and Possible Return (Exclusive)

Cad Bane may be dead, but that doesn't mean he's gone from the Star Wars universe for good. Bane made his way into live-action, having lived previously in animation in The Book of Boba Fett. Bane met his end during that series, slain by the eponymous rival bounty hunter he once mentored. However, if fans have learned anything from Boba Fett's climb out of the sarlacc pit, it'll be that that Star Wars characters aren't always as dead as they seem. Corey Burton voiced Cad Bane in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and continued in that role during Bane's appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. While speaking to ComicBook.com about his latest Star Wars voice acting work in Tales of the Jedi, he also touched on Bane and Boba's relationship.

"There's a great rivalry between them because Cad Bane is almost a supernatural, in a way superhuman, not human, bounty hunter," Burton says. "And of course, he wants to be always the dominant bounty hunter. So Boba is his rival, and it's like, 'No, no, no, no. Yeah, you're not going to get me.'"

It seemed fitting that Boba Fett should be the one to finally kill Bane since their rivalry dates back to the Clone Wars. However, Burton cautions that Bane may not be gone for good, though he doesn't have any firm information on a potential return.

"Well, as I was saying to Dave [Filoni] from the very start, where the character was always in peril and apparently may have met an end in the original Clone Wars series, a good villain never dies," Burton says. "I learned that as a kid, Frankenstein, it's like, 'Well no, you saw him.' No, but I saw him, he was killed. And then the castle burned down, and he was drowned and blown to bits. Said, 'No, no, no, no, that wasn't him because then he comes back.' So the more evil the character, the more likely it is that maybe he's not gone."

He continues, "I always hope. I don't know, I have no idea. Dave doesn't tell me anything, he wouldn't, and I don't want to know. It would be fantastic, but I really don't have any idea. So as Cad would say, 'Yeah, don't be too sure of anything.'"

Burton's performances as Bane in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett are streaming now on Disney+. He voices Count Dooku in Tales of the Jedi, also streaming now on Disney+.