Star Wars: The Acolyte: Dafne Keen Broke "At Least Five" Lightsabers

The two-episode premiere of Star Wars: The Acolyte is almost here, weaving an ambitious tale about various Jedi during the High Republic era. The Acolyte is already being praised for its star-studded cast and massive fight sequences — and we have new insight about how those sequences came together. While speaking to ComicBook about Star Wars: The Acolyte, Jecki Lon actress Dafne Keen revealed one unexpected side-effect of working on the series — accidentally breaking the prop lightsabers during fight scenes.

"Well, first of all, I broke at least five lightsabers on my first day, because I'd hit them really hard in the lead," Keen explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I was like, 'I'm fired.' Also, how much money did I just cost Disney? Truly, there is no sense of shame stronger than when an AD looks at you with disappointment, and the looks of disappointment I was getting from ADs. They just look at me and they'd be like, 'Dafne broke another saber.' And you're like, 'Oh my God, I wanna actually die.' And they're like, 'It's ok. Can you bring another one in?' And you're like, 'Oh God.' So, a lot of that. Also, very shamefully, I'm short, so my saber kept hitting the ground whenever I spun it. So they had to give me a shorter saber, which also not very cool when they're like, 'Here's a smaller one.' They're like, 'Oh, cute.'"

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 4th at 6pm PST. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.