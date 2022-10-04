Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date

Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.

That said, the release date is buried away in a lengthier report based on the construction of new sets for the series at Berkshire's Shinfield Studios. As principal photography has yet to even begin, that release timeframe could certainly move to either side of the equation should problems arise.

Both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew have begun filming, meaning those two shows are in the release queue ahead of The Acolyte. Between The Mandalorian and the aforementioned duo, 2023 already seems plenty busy for the Kathleen Kennedy-led outfit.

The series is being helmed by Leslye Headland, a self-professed nerd of the entire Star Wars mythos—including its former Expanded Universe offerings.

"She is a gigantic Star Wars fan," Kathleen Kennedy previously shared of the writer. "What's wonderful about Leslye is she knows it all. I mean, she's read a gazillion books inside the E.U. There are little bits and pieces that she's drawing from that no one has explored yet in the onscreen storytelling."

"The truth is that I, as a major mega fan, came to them with this idea. And I said, 'I think the best place to put this is in an era you guys have not quite explored yet,'" Headland revealed to Vanity Fair earlier this year. "They were very enthusiastic. It wasn't that they didn't want to explore that [existing] world, but I think that they already were because The Mandalorian and a lot of the other television projects were really relying on legacy characters."

She continued, "I was coming at it as a fan who was much more into the RPG that the Extended Universe feeds on. I came hard at that in the '90s, and then got introduced to [Star Wars:] The Clone Wars. I knew the timeline really well. And I was like, 'I think if you want to explore Star Wars from the perspective of the bad guys, the best time to do it is when the bad guys are wildly outnumbered. When they actually are essentially the underdogs, for lack of a better term.' So this would be that era."Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte.