Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Bill Burr Reveals If He's Returning For Season 2

✖

Actor and comedian Bill Burr, who portrayed former Imperial sharpshooter turned mercenary Mayfeld in live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, says he has "nothing" on the horizon — including a return to a galaxy far, far away — after the June 12 premiere of new movie The King of Staten Island and the fourth season of Netflix animated series F Is For Family. Burr appeared in a single episode of The Mandalorian, "Chapter 6: The Prisoner," where bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was recruited to assist a crew of rogues in springing captured criminal Qin (Ismael Cruz Cordova) from a highly-secured prison ship.

Asked by Vulture if he'll appear in future episodes of The Mandalorian or Better Call Saul, where he might reprise his Breaking Bad role as Kuby, Burr said, "No, none of that. Once these two things [King of Staten Island and F Is for Family] come out on the same day, the well is dry. I got nothing. So we shall see."

Mayfeld is among the shady characters introduced in "Chapter 6: The Prisoner," directed by Rick Famuyiwa, where the titular Mandalorian is double-crossed and left for dead by Twi'lek Xi'an (Natalia Tena), Devaronian muscle Burg (Clancy Brown) and droid Q9-0 (Richard Ayoade).

After destroying the droid mercenary for attempting to kill The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, Djarin leaves a trapped Mayfeld, Xi’an and Burg to be collected as prisoners of the New Republic. The characters do not reappear in the remaining two episodes of The Mandalorian's first season.

Burr, who admitted on The Rich Eisen Show he was "never into the Star Wars thing," earlier revealed he was cast in the show after running into series creator Jon Favreau.

"He was like, 'Hey, I'm doing this Star Wars thing, would you wanna do something?'" Burr said. "And I was like, 'I kinda always made fun of it,' and he was just going, 'I think that'd be funny. I think your fans would get a kick out of the fact, if you went into that thing,' and then I went in there and they were shooting it like a Spaghetti Western. And I was immediately so psyched to be a part of it."

The Mandalorian Season 2, which has completed filming and will release this October, welcomes series newcomers Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Biehn and Timothy Olyphant.

All episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.