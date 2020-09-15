Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season Two Trailer Lights Up Social Media with Hype
The Mandalorian has become one of the staples at Disney+ and for good reason. When the series made its debut, fans were coming off a high of Star Wars overload, but this new show took things back. The stripped aesthetic and gritty focus on an unnamed Mandalorian was compelling to even the most cynical of fans. And in a matter of weeks, fans will be able to check out The Mandalorian season two at last.
You can find the new trailer above if you have not seen it yet. The clip was released by Star Wars and Disney+ earlier this morning. Rumors have circulated about the trailer's debut, so fans were doing all they could to stay on top of the clip. When the reel did go live, some fans were caught unaware, but others were ready to dissect the trailer for all its worth.
As you can see below, some of their dissections and reactions slide in the slides below. It seems like the reception for season two will be just as large (and fervent) as it was with season one and then some. After all, Disney+ has launched in many other locations at this point and the interest The Mandalorian has never been higher.
What do you think about this new trailer? Does it have you hyped for The Mandalorian's comeback next month?
We Feel That
not gonna lie, seeing Baby Yoda in the Mandalorian trailer has been the first bright spot of my 2020 since March— Angela S. Allan (@AllanNotAllen) September 15, 2020
We Laugh and We Cry
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer thoooooooo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— 🍥 (@avrilthekween) September 15, 2020
Counting Down the Days
Just watched The Mandalorian S2 trailer and all I can say is @jonfavs is a genius!@PedroPascal1 is once again killing it! 10/30 cannot get here fast enough!https://t.co/6St58vD7js— 🍻 (@Cyber6eek) September 15, 2020
Fingers Crossed
star wars rebels is still one of my favorite star wars things so don't mind me being excited about the possibility of seeing one of my favorite characters from that show in the mandalorian https://t.co/sCQ98BfxO9— cry ✿ (@ramongthestars) September 15, 2020
An Accurate Look
Me watching the trailer for #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/6PFZLoh7uq— James Tingstrom (@jamestingstrom) September 15, 2020
Thanks for Listening
The Force is with Us
God I got goosebumps. The first time in years I felt something for Star Wars again. Holly crap. I haven't felt anything like that since The Force Awakens trailer— Dustin (@Carnage2469) September 15, 2020
Bring It On
This is the way. Epic trailer. Bring on the new season. 😄 #TheMandalorian— Elton Lam (@walkingleaf79) September 15, 2020
Let's Roll
Bruh that last scene is chill inducing. I'm here for it. #TheMandalorian https://t.co/HOaCKzUpEB— Spectre0fWinter (@Spectre0fWinter) September 15, 2020