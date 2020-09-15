Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season Two Trailer Lights Up Social Media with Hype

The Mandalorian has become one of the staples at Disney+ and for good reason. When the series made its debut, fans were coming off a high of Star Wars overload, but this new show took things back. The stripped aesthetic and gritty focus on an unnamed Mandalorian was compelling to even the most cynical of fans. And in a matter of weeks, fans will be able to check out The Mandalorian season two at last.

You can find the new trailer above if you have not seen it yet. The clip was released by Star Wars and Disney+ earlier this morning. Rumors have circulated about the trailer's debut, so fans were doing all they could to stay on top of the clip. When the reel did go live, some fans were caught unaware, but others were ready to dissect the trailer for all its worth.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

As you can see below, some of their dissections and reactions slide in the slides below. It seems like the reception for season two will be just as large (and fervent) as it was with season one and then some. After all, Disney+ has launched in many other locations at this point and the interest The Mandalorian has never been higher.

