You Never Noticed How This Iconic Sci-Fi Series Borrowed From Other Franchise

Viewers who have been paying attention have likely noticed an interesting trend: films and shows can and do often share props. It’s a cheeky way of cutting costs, and admittedly, it creates a fun Easter egg hunt for fans. This has been happening for decades, particularly in science fiction, where many props otherwise have to be custom-made to fit the aesthetic. For example, we recently talked about how a set piece from Jurassic Park made its way into a Face/Off scene, which was unexpected but highly entertaining. Here’s where it gets really interesting, as Stargate Atlantis shares a lot of props with other classic sci-fi and fantasy franchises, some of which you probably couldn’t guess.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stargate Atlantis is a spin-off series from Stargate SG-1, so it may be natural to assume that the props in question are from the sister series. While the two shows undoubtedly shared props (and actors), that’s not what we’re here to talk about today. We want to highlight some of the more surprising details we’ve spotted over the years. These details make multiple watch-throughs worth it, because you never know what you’ll catch the next time around.

As a quick refresher, Stargate Atlantis is a military sci-fi series that took an expansive cast of characters to another universe. Once there, the Atlantis expedition found themselves up against a few brand-new antagonists, including the Wraith and the Genii. The Wraith infamously fed on humans. Meanwhile, the Genii, while human in nature, became a thorn that never quite went away.

The Genii’s Impressive Access to Weaponry

Image courtesy of Acme Shark Productions.

The Genii are human and highly militaristic, with an “ends justify the means” mentality regarding their war against the Wraith. Notably, they have an impressive arsenal and apparently access to some unexpected weapons. In other words, many of the Genii weapons will look familiar to fans. To start with, the basic Genii semi-automatic machine gun is likely ringing bells for Time Cop fans, as they bear a striking resemblance to the SMGs used on set. If they’re not those same exact props, they’re undeniably based on the same design.

Next, there’s the Genii shotgun. Taking a closer look at this gun will bring up a few questions, as while it does have that sci-fi look, there’s something off about it. That’s because it’s also the Triple Stake shotgun introduced during Blade: Trinity. It was also seen on the set of Altered Carbon, though with a different coat of paint.

Here’s where things get really interesting, as these aren’t the only productions that made use of these props. Many of the Genii/Blade weapons also appeared in The Outer Limits. They also look like some of the weapons in Men in Black, so that’s another potential cameo. Realistically, viewers could probably spend hours following this specific set of props across a larger production list.

Set Pieces Across Universes

It makes sense that smaller props would appear across a variety of productions, but the same can happen for larger set pieces as well. For example, anybody who watched Stargate Atlantis and Blade: Trinity back to back is going to feel an odd sense of deja vu. Why? Because several set pieces from Blade: Trinity made their way into the city of Atlantis.

Digging into this a little bit will reveal that the production company behind Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis bought a lot of pieces from Blade: Trinity, including the open floor design that served as vampire headquarters in Blade: Trinity. A lot of the stairs and walkways were used to flesh out the space of Stargate, which is a clever reuse of materials.

The Trend of Reusing Props

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema.

Reusing props across a larger industry not only helps reduce waste and time but also cuts costs, allowing creatives to produce more content for fans. It’s a trend that has been going on for years, with Robby the Robot probably being the most iconic example. However, there are plenty of other fun examples for those who keep their eyes open. Since Stargate has expanded across a few series and universes, it makes complete sense that fans would spot lots of reused props across the board. The franchise has always been good about making use of what they have, including recasting the same actors for different roles.

We would love to joke and say that the appearance of these sets and props means the universes are connected, but that feels too far-fetched even for us. Though you’ve got to admit, the idea of Blade having access to Stargates would either be amazing or terrifying. Granted, this would also mean vampires have Stargate access, so maybe it’s better if we just leave that door firmly shut.

What are some of your favorite examples of props making it across different fandoms?