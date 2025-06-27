Jurassic Park Has One of the Most Obvious Bloopers in Movie History (And You Missed It)

First released in 1993, Jurassic Park immediately captured our imaginations, and it never let go. Fans love to watch (and re-watch) this film and franchise, and there are good reasons for that. Even decades later, we’re still noticing details about Jurassic Park. Likewise, fans are still debating details the movies have dropped or teased. As much as we’d like to say the movie is pure perfection and there’s not a single mistake in the film, that wouldn’t quite be truthful. There are a few notable goofs and mistakes strewn throughout the film, including one so obvious we can’t believe we never noticed it before.

Jurassic Park is a spellbinding film based on Michael Crichton’s novel, with Steven Spielberg’s magic and animatronic dinosaurs helping to bring the tale to life. It’s no wonder this film forever changed our expectations for movies. However, there’s no denying the bloopers and mistakes that occurred along the way. This isn’t a bad thing; it just gives fans new things to notice and appreciate about a classic. For example, early in the movie, a worker is knocked off a crate, but eagle-eyed fans can spot the steadying hand ensuring a safer “fall.” This is the first example, but it’s arguably not the most obvious blooper. The same cannot be said for the film goof that occurred during one of the most iconic scenes of Jurassic Park: the scene with a hatching baby raptor.

A Glaring Continuity Error in a Favorite Scene

The magic of Jurassic Park began early, with dinosaurs gracing the screen fairly early in the process. We all remember Dr. Grant and Ellie Sattler’s reaction to seeing the cluster of Brachiosaurus and Parasaurolophus in the distance. Another iconic scene of the film occurs within the facility, as the group comes across a nest of eggs ready to hatch. Amazingly, there’s a massive continuity error in this scene, and we honestly don’t know how we missed it.

We have to give credit to the Reddit user OWSpaceClown for pointing out this goof. The scene begins with a mechanical claw carefully rotating the eggs. It’s hard to forget the claw, as it comedically takes the egg away from Dr. Grant at the end of the scene. So, how did we all forget about the claw’s existence for a few seconds? One moment, the screen is zooming in to look at a hatching egg, held securely by the claw. The next moment, the angle has changed, but the claw is gone. Mere seconds had passed, so there was no way the claw could have been carefully retracted during this time.

Honestly, it’s amazing what dedicated fans are noticing all these years later. It’s even more impressive that this glaring detail escaped notice. It goes to show how absorbed everyone was with the scene at hand; details like that merely bled away. It shows the passion the audience had for the story and how carefully the story was portrayed, that people were willing to let this sort of thing slide right by.

Details Rising to the Surface

Jurassic Park may be an older movie, but there’s still active discourse around the film, not to mention the rest of the franchise. Fans are always noticing new details, bloopers, or evidence to support different theories. It’s amazing to see what people can come up with. For example, fans are still debating about what type of eggs Dr. Grant discovered in the main park. Likewise, many others are still confused about the whole Lysine conundrum.

When fans notice these details or mistakes, they don’t typically point them out to criticize Jurassic Park. It’s more like a way of sharing something they found with a community that gets it. For example, in the egg scene, there are lots of details and discrepancies worth talking about. This highly sterile room is meant to keep the dinosaur eggs safe and clean, but Hammond and his science team had no problem with Dr. Grant and the crew wandering about. That may seem strange. It’s also pretty odd that Hammond claims to have been there for the hatching of every dinosaur. Does he have to constantly fly between the two islands to ensure this happens? That seems like a full-time job in itself.

At the end of the day, we still love Jurassic Park. Arguably, we love it a bit more now that we’ve noticed this seemingly glaring mistake, as it managed to trick us for years! It’s concrete proof that a good story can overcome just about anything.

Jurassic Park is available to stream on Peacock.