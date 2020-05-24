Stargirl Producer Geoff Johns Is "Completely Open" to Arrowverse Crossover

✖

DC's Stargirl made its debut on both DC Universe and The CW this week, but it's not the first-time fans of the Arrowverse have seen this iteration of Courtney Whitmore. The young superhero made her Arrowverse debut of sorts at the end of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" when it was revealed that the events of Stargirl take place on another world within the Multiverse, specifically a newly Earth-2. While the primary world, Earth-Prime, is unaware that a new Multiverse exists, for fans the potential for a future crossover between the Arrowverse's heroes and Stargirl is exciting and it's also a possibility that showrunner Geoff Johns is "completely open" to.

Speaking with CBR, Johns said that even with DC's Stargirl set on its own world, he's completely open to the idea and possibility of a Stargirl/Arrowverse crossover, provided it's one that makes sense in terms of story.

"We're completely open to it," Johns said. "There's so many possibilities. You know, clearly, we're set on Earth-2, so we're on our own Earth, much like the comic books. We're set on Earth-2, and it gives us the room to tell our history and story, but also the opportunity in the future to do anything in the comic books or to always cross over with other places. Conversations have been had, but it's all a matter of when it makes sense and if we have the best story."

While Johns is definitely open to the idea of a crossover, he's also previously been clear that his ultimate focus when it comes to Stargirl is to make sure that the show is the best it can be.

"The future is wide open in the DC multiverse, so anything can happen between film and TV," he said in a previous interview. "Who knows? Because that's what the multiverse is. Obviously, right now the main concern is making sure that this show is great, that these characters are great, that they have their own stories and they get the proper screen time and the proper episodes to develop on their own. So hopefully in the future we can do something fun, but the first season is all about making sure that Stargirl is the best show it can possibly be."

