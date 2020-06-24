DC's Stargirl: Courtney Faces a New Villain in "Shiv Part One" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Shiv Part One", the upcoming seventh episode of Stargirl's first season set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, June 29 and on The CW the following day, Tuesday, June 30. This week's episode saw Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her newly-formed Justice Society of America -- Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), and Rick Tyler/Hourman (Cameron Gellman) -- suiting up to face members of the Injustice Society for the first time. However, the mission didn't quite go as planned and now the ISA has a new mission of their own: find out who the new JSA is.

But it won't just be the ISA that the heroes have to deal with. It's Homecoming at Blue Valley High School and Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) will find herself clashing with her father's strict rules -- and potentially even find the character becoming something a bit closer to her comic book version. In comics Cindy is Shiv, a blade-wielding villain who only wanted to please her father -- who just so happened to be none other than Dr. Ito/Dragon King. In the comics, Shiv was eventually recruited into the Injustice Society herself. It's unclear at this point how Stargirl will approach Cindy's story, but Nelson Lee, the actor who plays the series' Dragon King, previously teased that fans will certainly get to see some father/daughter conflict along the way.

"I mean, any fans of Stargirl, they know, indeed, that Cindy Burman and even before, Cindy Burman is Dragon King's daughter. And that dynamic is amazing," Lee recently told ComicBook.com. "It's like you said, there is, at the heart of this entire show, is family. And be it villains or the good guys, it all comes with its own baggage. And mine has a lot of baggage when you think about you're dealing with a hundred year old father, who's spent his life experimenting on himself and others, trying to perfect himself, his daughter, to further his endeavors in world domination."

You can check out the synopsis for "Shiv Part One" below.

LEA THOMPSON (“BACK TO THE FUTURE”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE — As Pat (Luke Wilson) teaches Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) lashes out against her father’s strict rules, while Barbara (Amy Smart) accepts an offer from Jordan (Neil Jackson). Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Jake Austin Walker and Hunter Sansone also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Evan Ball.

New episodes of DC's Stargirl debuts Mondays on DC Universe and airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Shiv Part One" airs Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30, respectively.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.