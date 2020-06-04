DC's Stargirl: Courtney Gets Her First Recruit in "Wildcat" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Wildcat", next week's fourth episode of the first season of DC's Stargirl. After discovering the Cosmic Staff in the premiere, taking on Brainwave in "S.T.R.I.P.E." and facing off with Icicle this week, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets out to recruit the rest of her new Justice Society. As the episode title for next week's "Wildcat" implies, her first recruit will be a new Wildcat in her classmate Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal). From the looks of things, Yolanda's a natural. You can check it out in the video above.

In comics, the Yolanda Montez version of Wildcat was the goddaughter of the original Wildcat, Ted Grant. Born with superhuman powers as the result of experimental drugs given to her mother while she was pregnant, Yolanda picks up Ted's super heroic mantle when he's crippled saving a child in Crisis on Infinite Earths. She ends up becoming a hero in her own right and joins up with the team of heroes called Infinity Inc. It will be interesting to see how Stargirl puts its own spin on Yolanda, who viewers have thus far only seen briefly at the lunch table with Courtney and again in the halls of Blue Valley High School where the young woman is being bullied.

THE FIRST RECRUIT -- After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America -- starting with Yolanda (Yvette Monreal). Elsewhere, Pat's (Luke Wilson) suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town's residents. Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Christopher James Baker also star. Rob Hardy directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

Stargirl follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother remarries Pat Dugan and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The live-action superhero drama reimagines the 1999 Stargirl comics and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. Stargirl is lovingly inspired by Johns' late sister, who was killed in a plane accident.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW. New episodes debut Mondays on DC Universe.

