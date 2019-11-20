Steven Universe Future Releases First Official Trailer

Steven Universe Future is officially right around the corner! The epilogue series, which takes place after both the Steven Universe series and Steven Universe: The Movie, is set to debut on December 7th, and with that announcement from Cartoon Network also comes the first official trailer for the upcoming series.

The first full trailer, which you can check out below, leaked earlier this week as part of a “sneak peek” video making the rounds on different official channels. It shows off Steven and the Crystal Gems’ new normal as well as teases new and old enemies alike. It would appear that the new series is taking one of the themes of the movie — that there’s really no happily ever after, just constant change — to heart.

“Future is extremely meaningful to me because it’s a story we can only tell now, after the events of the original show, and the events of the movie,” Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar says. “This limited series is, for many of us who have been with the crew since the very beginning, our chance to reflect and to give the last few pieces of the puzzle we’ve been designing since 2012. But it’s also our chance to look forward, to work with new artists and writers and feature their voices within the Steven Universe universe. I’m so grateful to the team that came together on Future, and so excited for the world to see what’s next for Steven Universe.”

Here’s the official poster for Steven Universe Future, which has perhaps the best look yet at the new logo:

Here’s how Cartoon Network describes Steven Universe Future in the press release announcing these details:

“In the next installment, Steven Universe Future, after saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end. But as he runs out of other people’s problems to solve, he’ll finally have to face his own. Haunted by the past and lost in the present, Steven begins manifesting new, uncontrollable powers that the Crystal Gems have never seen from him before. What does it all mean, and what does Steven want for his future?”

Steven Universe Future is set to premiere with four back-to-back episodes on Saturday, December 7th, at 8PM ET. Cartoon Network has not yet announced how many episodes Steven Universe Future will be comprised of, but the press release indicates that additional episodes will continue to air after the premiere. When, where, and how many remains a mystery. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Steven Universe right here.