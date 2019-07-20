Steven Universe: The Movie Reveals First Official Song

While it had been known that the upcoming film, Steven Universe: The Movie, would be a musical, and that folks like Rebecca Sugar and Chance the Rapper would be collaborating on music for it, what exactly that might sound like remained a mystery — until now. Not only had the first trailer for the movie officially debuted, but the first single had debuted alongside it.

The first official trailer for Steven Universe: The Movie, which you can watch above, shows off a number of changes to the cast and world they inhabit, not the least of which being that the empire constructed by the Homeworld Gems has apparently been entirely liberated, and picks up years after the last season of the television show, which saw many of the series’ hanging plot threads resolved as the corrupted Gems on Earth were healed following the convincing of the Diamonds and Lars and his crew arrived home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer also shows off the mysterious antagonist which attacks Earth with some kind of Gem weapon that seems to be killing all life on the planet. Whoever this Gem is, they appear to be more than a match for the Crystal Gems, which leads one to wonder where they’ve been all this time while the empire crumbled.

But if you listen closely, there’s also another reveal buried in the trailer: “True Kinda Love”, the first single from the film, features throughout. And fans need not wait for the film to release on September 2nd to get their fill of the new song, as it’s been released ahead of time. You can listen below:

While the YouTube video’s description include a list of credits for the song, surrashu of Steven Universe‘s longtime music producer aivi & surrashu has shared what is perhaps an even more thorough list of credits over on Twitter:

Are you looking forward to the film? Or is this, perhaps, you first taste of all things Steven Universe? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @rollinbishop about it!

Here’s how Cartoon Network describes Steven Universe, for anyone unfamiliar:

“Introducing the Crystal Gems! Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl… and Steven. Steven might not know how to use the magical powers that come out of his bellybutton, but that doesn’t stop him from joining the Gems on their magical adventures!”

Steven Universe: The Movie is scheduled to premiere on September 2nd.