The Best Internet Reactions To ‘Stranger Things 2’

Stranger Things turned the cultural zeitgeist upside down when it hit Netflix last summer, proving itself a surprise cultural phenomenon with the psionically-gifted and Eggo-loving Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) emerging as the show’s breakout character. The show’s sophomore season, Stranger Things 2, was highly anticipated by fans ahead of its October 27 streaming release — and with many watchers having already completed their binge watch, they wasted no time telling the internet how they felt about Stranger Things 2.

If you haven’t made your way through all nine episodes, tread lightly: there are spoilers ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Turning Things Up To Eleven

Stranger Things 2 saw the long-awaited return of the enigmatic Eleven, who seemingly met her end in the final moments of last season while sacrificing herself for her newfound friends, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as they attempted to free their party member Will (Noah Schnapp) from the clutches of the Upside Down and the Demogorgon.



Stranger Things 2 revealed Eleven to have survived the ordeal at Hawkins Middle School, with the superpowered girl being secretly tucked away by Hawkins Police Chief Hopper (David Harbour). Over the course of the season Eleven journeys outside of Hawkins in search of answers about her invalid mother (Aimee Mullins) and in the controversial episode 7 discovers her “sister,” Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), another numerically-marked one of the “gifted” who was subject to experimentation by “Papa,” Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine).



Kali sets Eleven up with a new, MTV-inspired punk look, making it all that more surprising when El finally reunited with beau Mike, who spent 353 days trying to contact his long lost friend.

Get you someone that looks at you the way Mike looks at Eleven #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/IQZF4tmJwY — karen tatiana v (@KarenTatianaV_) October 30, 2017

#strangerthings BUT FR DID YALL NOTICE ELEVEN WAS A GHOST BC MIKE WAS A GHOSTBUSTERS AND SHE WANTED HIM TO FIND HER pic.twitter.com/uBPAKSgsPf — chl♡e (@cosmic__chloe) October 30, 2017

Deleted scene of Eleven and Hopper pic.twitter.com/J8uXg1TA5d — Stranger Things (@itsSTquotes) October 30, 2017

can we talk about joyce and eleven for a sec? ?#strangerthings pic.twitter.com/0TtnrE1Eca — n ? (@wildfiresqueen) October 30, 2017

eleven showing up to the byers house to save everyone pic.twitter.com/eyo2hsXUSx — liss (@kingswebling) October 30, 2017

episode seven of #StrangerThings2 only exists so they can sell Punk Eleven funko’s — not great, bob! (@geeequinn) October 30, 2017

Mike: “I never gave up on you. I called you every night, every night for-“

Eleven: “353 days”



Me:#StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/WuiJMRm7ae — Roxie (@roxiechambers25) October 29, 2017

What About Bob?

Stranger Things 2 introduced a handful of new characters — zoomer Max (Sadie Sink) and her abusive older half-brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser) and Kali’s group of punk outcasts — but it’s the unassuming Bob “the brain” Newby (Sean Astin) who quickly proved to be the new “Barb” (Shannon Purser) in more ways than one.



Loving new boyfriend to the perennially strung out Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Bob worked at Radio Shack and had a penchant for brain teasers — skills that made him an invaluable tool in helping rescue Will, and all of Hawkins, from the horrors of the newly risen “Demodogs.” Bob tragically met his end helping Joyce, Will and Hopper escape from a locked down lab being overrun by the man-eating creatures, with his death giving rise to the #JusticeForBob hashtag (a play on the rallying cries of #JusticeForBarb).

Bob could somehow return according to one Stranger Things co-creator, but for now, fans are paying their respects to the fallen superhero.

Bob just wanted to be part of Joyce’s family and protect them, he didn’t deserve to die #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/vSDGuAaweB — Harrystyles (@harriistylesss) October 29, 2017

When you feel bad for bob , but then remember you ship hopper and joyce #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/yRnfTSGtmv — yara? (@YaraArrabi1) October 28, 2017

Me episode 1: This Bob guy is sketchy…

Me episode 8: Guys, we were wrong, we were too hard on Bob, he’s the real mvp. ? #StrangerThings2 — Brooklynn Stanberry (@brooklynn1030) October 29, 2017

“Barb deserved better”



First of all, Bob Newby was a Superhero one that Hawkins needed but not one that it deserved #StrangerThings2 — Hosianna (@thisishosianna) October 30, 2017

That moment when you start to like Bob and then it happens. #StrangerThings2 #justiceforBob pic.twitter.com/da9dHfAsOf — Fantasy Cookie (@eddie_cookie89) October 30, 2017

How they ganna do my man Bob like that #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/KJ24SBwf8z — Ryan (@Opulent_Galeon) October 29, 2017

First Barb, now Bob, I don’t think I can handle getting emotionally attached to any more characters who start with a B #StrangerThings2 — ? lyss barBOOto ? (@AlyssaBarbuto) October 29, 2017

Bob’s death in #StrangerThings2 was actually a metaphor for the death of RadioShack — nixon’s ghost (@CanoeOnCrutches) October 30, 2017

MADMAX

Generally speaking, fans seem to be less receptive of Max, the newest member of the party. A skateboarding transplant from California, Max’s abusive step-brother Billy proves to be a new foil for the boys’ group and rival Steve (Joe Keery). She’s at the center of a love triangle between Lucas and the growling Dustin, and the dynamic she brought to the group wasn’t overlooked by a standoffish Mike or an even more apathetic Eleven.

Eleven shaded the hell out of Max. #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/SG9e9VmcpD — Jaylen Mayfield (@jayyy_jermaine) October 30, 2017

#StrangerThings2 hot take (also, I’m only up to episode 4, so no spoilers): Max is a useless character and I don’t know why she’s here. ?? — C.S. (@csue92) October 29, 2017

Someone please explain what narrative purpose Billy and Max serve because I’m done wit them #StrangerThings2 — Taylor Bickel (@t_bicks) October 29, 2017

*SPOILER*



Keeping Eleven away all season and having Max be a part of the party instead was super annoying #StrangerThings2 — Daniel (@HiiAmDaniel) October 30, 2017

Team Eleven all the way! ?? Max will never replace her! #StrangerThings2 #StrangerThings — T B S (@tallybearsocks) October 30, 2017

Poor Max, she walked into some fucked up shit #strangerthings2 — Zoe (@DZoedefazio) October 30, 2017

When u try to think why #StrangerThings2 Added “Max” as a character when she has no purpose pic.twitter.com/O6GGZpezAf — Saiyan (@LILG0AT) October 30, 2017

Will You Give Will A Break?

Poor Will can’t catch a break. After being returned from the Upside Down in season 1, the youngest Byers boy coughed up a little souvenir of his time in the alternate reality: a Demogorgon “tadpole” that Dustin would come to be affectionately call “Dart.” His time on the back of milk boxes nearly ruined his life, too: some of his classmates call him “Zombie Boy” for “returning from the dead,” and as of season 2, Will has to contend with possession and the far-reaching Mind Flayer.







Me Every Time Will Goes Back To The Upside Down, He Don’t Deserve To Suffer Like This #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/pyoCTNJ5xX — QQ (@quran_malik) October 30, 2017

Me everytime the squad leaves Will by hisself #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/W8JxwsrI8T — Cheyenne Ewulu (@CheyenneYoutube) October 28, 2017

me watching everyone leave Will alone for longer than 2 minutes#StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/HBdYbCTR5s — Reesha Patel (@reesha924) October 29, 2017

I love how Joyce always destroys her house in order to help Will. Also that mother intuition is so strong I love it. #StrangerThings2 — ∾katie∾ (@simply_kxtie) October 28, 2017

The real tragedy of Will Byers is his haircut. I don’t care if it’s the 80s, that thing is BAD help that poor child #StrangerThings2 — A. Sig (@alison_sig) October 28, 2017

NOAH SCHNAPP AKA WILL BYERS DESERVES AN EMMY AND ALL THE PRIZES OF THIS WORLD #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/DW4LwqUbUT — sansa (@Mirii_Valle16) October 29, 2017

Both seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.