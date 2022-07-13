Stranger Things 4 Part 2 Snags Over 100 Million Hours Watched in First Week

Earlier this month, Netflix released Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2, and it definitely was as epic as you'd expect it to be. The final two episodes of the season did some pretty big things for the series, which sets up the final season in a big way. Fans have been talking about the series nonstop, so you'd think that they'd pull in some huge numbers and you'd be right. According to Netflix (via Deadline), Stranger Things 4 did 188.2 million hours viewed for the week of July 4th, with 117 million of those hours viewed coming from the two-part finale. All in all , the series pulled in 1.27 billion hours viewed for both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 combined.

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

