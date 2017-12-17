‘Stranger Things’ Gets a Bad Lip Reading

Something’s unusual about the Bad Lip Reading take on Stranger Things and it’s not the Upside Down. The YouTube channel’s redub turns the Netflix hit series into a hilarious ’80s sitcom.

In an 18-minute video, the channel replaces the character’s lines with hilarious nonsense as well as gives the whole show a goofy, The Wonder Years-esque narration voice over. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the funnier moments in the video include family dinner at Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Will’s (Noah Schnapp) house with their mom Karen (Cara Buono) telling the family she got a tattoo, Barb (Shannon Purser) aggressively flirting with Nancy at school, and a particularly weird retelling of Billy Ocean’s wedding. It’s genuinely funny how the Bad Lip Reading version reimagines the hit show, fans of the series probably aren’t laughing about a recent update on the show’s third season. According to star David Harbour, the show won’t return until sometime in 2019.

“I mean, one of the things that’s annoying for fans is that it takes us a long time to do them,” Harbour told Variety. “Like, you probably won’t get [Season 3] until sometime in 2019. But also, part of the thing is, like any good thing, they need time. And those guys work so hard. I mean, they just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day.”

All of that time and effort that goes into making the show has paid, off, though. Earlier this week, Stranger Things was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, Best Television Series – Drama, and Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television for Harbour.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on January 5, 2018.

Stranger Things, both seasons one and two, are currently streaming on Netflix.