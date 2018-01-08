‘Stranger Things’ Cast Still Doesn’t Know Anything About Season 3

The Stranger Things cast was all over the red carpet at last night’s Golden Globes, but anyone hoping to get a scoop on the show’s upcoming third season found nothing but the barren waste of the Upside Down.

While patrolling the carpet, Entertainment Tonight caught up with some of the young members of the Netflix original’s cast, including Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp. When the site asked talented youngsters about Season 3, which was recently announced by Netflix, the actors didn’t really have much to reveal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just like the rest of us, the cast members of the highly-celebrated sci-fi series are being kept in the dark, at least for now.

“Honestly,” Matarazzo told a reporter. “I don’t know anything.”

McLaughlin, Matarazzo’s good pal both on screen and off, quickly backed his friend up by echoing his sentiment. “I really don’t know anything.”

There has been plenty of mystery surrounding each and every season of Stranger Things thus far, so the secrecy regarding Season 3 comes as no surprise.

What fans might find odd however, is that the cast hasn’t been told a thing about the new installment yet. This likely means that the upcoming season is still in the writing process, and still has quite a way to go before it starts filming. If that’s the case, it will likely be a while before Stranger Things Season 3 arrives on Netflix. The wait may even carry over into 2019.

The first two seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.