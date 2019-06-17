Stranger Things Star’s New Netflix Prank Show Comes Under Fire over Cruel Concept

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo and his upcoming Netflix-backed prank show have come under fire over a premise many are calling cruel because it “preys on unemployed people.”

The series, revealed Friday by Deadline, will bring two strangers together under the premise of starting their first day at a new job. When their paths collide, their newly won gigs “turn into full-time nightmares.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

16-year-old Matarazzo will host and act as executive producer on Prank Encounters, due out from Netflix later this year, alongside producers Ben Silverman (The Office) and Howard Owens (Netflix’s You vs. Wild).

Details from the series are light, but the hidden camera show’s premise is facing wide criticism: “i was just saying i’d love to watch a rich child humiliate economically insecure adults. can’t wait,” wrote Beth McColl in a tweet that has been favorited more than 129,000 times.

imagine a famous child jumping out and telling you that No, you will not be getting healthcare anyone soon but Yes, you might be on TV maybe — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) June 14, 2019

When sharing the Deadline announcement to his Twitter page, where Matarazzo has 1.27 million followers, the Stranger Things star faced mixed responses across more than 1,700 replies:

“Fire your agent right now,” tweeted one commentator. Said another, “Sorry, but this show sounds like a horrible idea.” Yet another criticized the idea, writing it “sounds cruel.”

Actress and author Mara Wilson was among the replies, tweeting, “Gaten, can we talk[?]”

“Do the folks getting pranked get ridiculous compensation?” asked another user in a tweet. “Like a years salary of what they would have gotten if it was a real job? If so, I’d be excited to watch. Otherwise, it’d be just cruel.”

UPDATE: Netflix clarifies the pranks are supernatural in nature and paid participants expected one-day jobs.

“The pranks in Prank Encounters are spooky, supernatural, and over the top, and everyone had a great time,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “All participants came in with the expectation this was a one-day, hourly gig and everyone got paid for their time.”

Slide 1

a prank show that preys on unemployed people honestly feels like the most 2019 shit imaginable — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) June 14, 2019

Slide 2

Gaten Matarazzo just called to offer me a directing deal! We are gonna meet somewhere well lit tomorrow. So excited, what could go wrong?? — Jeff Howard (@jeffreyhoward33) June 16, 2019

Your good will with the public: pic.twitter.com/cHevR1q5ct — Abandoned America (@abandonedameric) June 15, 2019

Slide 3

Sorry, but this show sounds like a horrible idea. — Flemming (@FlemminSN) June 15, 2019

Sounds cruel. — Liz Joyce (@lizjoyce5) June 15, 2019

Slide 4

Gaten, can we talk — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 15, 2019

Gaten Matarazzo is cancelled. Millie Bobby Brown has 24 hours to condemn. https://t.co/V9WQWexRdA — Twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) June 15, 2019

Slide 5

Just paying them after devastating them is sleezy. Many folks needing a job are 1 step away from the edge. Seems 2 me Gaten needs a real parent to offer him a firm no. Too young to understand the ramifications of his choices. The fact that he thinks this is funny is scary. — Oregon Citizens (@OregonCitizens) June 16, 2019

Cancelled my @netflix subscription, I was an early adopter, but @GatenM123 pranking unemployed people is pure SCUM!

When this little creep’s career flames out, (and it will), hope he can say “fries with that?” He’s a douchebag for doing this. — Ron Gravelle 🇨🇦 (@GravelleRon) June 15, 2019

Slide 6

This is utter bullshit. I hope it never sees the light of day or gets cancelled. DONT WATCH THIS SHIT! This is just cruel and stupid. Shame on you @GatenM123 😠 https://t.co/QbCrMg6jJP — jay the shiny cuppy ✨🍃 (@cupofwater03) June 16, 2019

This will only end well if the show is cancelled but they don’t tell him until he turns up for his first day on set — David Ransom (@david_ransom) June 15, 2019

Slide 7

Hey @NetflixUK is this true? Is this the actual premise for the show? If so, consider my subscription cancelled and I hope you fire everyone who thought it was a good idea #netflix #gatenmatarazzo https://t.co/HEv826Pmvr — Scott Crawford (@chunkymcfatso) June 15, 2019

Netflix subscription cancelled. You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourselves. — Brendon Gregory (@BrendonGregory2) June 16, 2019