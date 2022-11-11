Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown Calls Co-Star "Lousy Kisser"

Netflix recently released a tremendous fourth season of Stranger Things and are gearing up to film the fifth and final season. Stranger Things has become one of the biggest franchises in pop culture history, and that's mostly due to the chemistry of the cast. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) quickly formed a bond in the first season that also led into a romantic relationship between the two teenagers. The series had the two characters kiss, and it turns out that that kiss was Brown's first. The actress has previously revealed that she doesn't like kissing, and while she appeared in a new Vanity Fair video, it seems that her costar was to blame. During the video, the actress is undergoing a treatment lie detector test and she revealed that Wolfhard is just a lousy kisser. You can check out the video below!

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. The first 7 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, and was followed by two additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

What do you think about this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!