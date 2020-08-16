Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp's Twitter Account Hacked, Posts Suicidal Messages

✖

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp’s Twitter account got hacked and has posted some suicidal messages. The Will Byers actor’s account started behaving strangely on Saturday afternoon as fans tried to figure out what exactly was going on. With some profanity and racial slurs coming out of his verified account, there was immediate concern. However, the conversation around the star’s Twitter intensified once it began posting suicidal messages. At 6:27 pm Eastern Time, the account tweeted, “Suicidal thoughts..” As of now, many of the tweets from Schnapps’ account have been removed, but it still made for a bizarre scene on Twitter this afternoon. There is still no word on if the hackers have been investigated yet.

noah schnapp got hacked- now can someone go hack they p€do tony lopez and delete his accounts??? pic.twitter.com/StLLOsq3DP — caio (@tbycaio) August 15, 2020

This all comes after the Stranger Things actor’s TikTok account was hacked. Addison Rae, the second-most followed person on the social media platform was also a victim of the hacking. No videos got posted in that case, but that clearly isn’t the case on Twitter. There is no correlation between the TikTok hackings and this current situation that we know of yet. Users will remember a few weeks ago when multiple gigantic accounts were hacked as well. Some people affected included Joe Biden, Kanye West, Apple, and others.

Amid all of this comes the usual social media investigative efforts to see if this is some sort of publicity stunt or something. The Stranger Things fanbase will dig into anything if they feel like it will enrich the show. However, Joe Keery told THR recently that the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix hit will be worth the wait.

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that’s always good," Keery told the publication "I guess there’s the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That’s definitely true. But something that the (Duffer) brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

