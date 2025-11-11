Stranger Things Returns to Netflix Streaming Charts Weeks Before Final Season Premiere

Stranger Things fans appear to be getting started on their prep for the upcoming final season of Netflix‘s smash-hit series. The highly anticipated fifth installment of Stranger Things will be its last, and the first episodes of that final run begin arriving on Thanksgiving. We’re still a couple of weeks out from that premiere date, but those that love the series have already begun their massive rewatches, as evidenced by a surprising return to the streaming charts.

Despite not airing a new episode in over three years, and still being weeks out from its fifth season premiere, Stranger Things made a surprising return to Netflix’s rotating Top 10 TV Shows list this week. Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows, which appears on the homepage of the app and site, featured Stranger Things as the fifth-biggest TV series currently on the service.

Stranger Things will undoubtedly be a staple on that list throughout the holiday season and into the new year, as the final episode are rolled out in multiple batches, but seeing it pop up on the charts this early is a testament to just how much excitement there is surrounding the ending of this beloved series. Stranger Things remains one of the only Netflix scripted shows to break through into the cultural zeitgeist in any meaningful way, and people have clearly stayed connected to it despite the fact that it has taken almost 10 years to release five seasons.

Stranger Things Final Season Rollout

Stranger Things 5 is going to have one of the slowest rollouts of any Netflix original show, releasing in three separate volumes across the span of about six weeks. The first batch, which consists of four episodes, is scheduled to be released on November 26th.

The second batch, which will have the next three episodes, is dropping on Christmas Day, December 25th. Finally, the series finale will be released as a standalone event on New Year’s Eve. All three volumes will be released at 5pm PT on the day they are scheduled to drop, creating as close to a classic release model as Netflix has utilized to this point.

Another very not-like-Netflix wrinkle that accompanies this final season of Stranger Things: fans are going to be able to watch it in movie theaters. Netflix recently announced that the final episode of Stranger Things will be released in select theaters around the country on December 31st and January 1st, allowing fans to see the conclusion of the series on the big screen. The complete list of theaters for the Stranger Things finale hasn’t been revealed just yet.

