Could Stranger Things include a cameo by Ryan Reynolds? Well, if the producer of the Netflix mega-hit has any say, it could happen. Shawn Levy and the Deadpool star have worked on multiple projects together lately. So, it would stand to reason that the producer could call in a favor. However, nothing is concrete at the moment. Levy also poured gasoline on this particular fire when he talked about the next season of Stranger Things with The Hollywood Reporter. He openly suggested having Reynolds along for the home stretch of the Netflix juggernaut. The Hawkins kids probably have enough on their plate ending Season 4 without the Marvel star showing up. But, Season 5 could bring anything and everything to the table. Fans would probably respond pretty well, as long as he didn’t take up too much room. Check out what the producer had to say for yourself down below.

“I want to see a Ryan Reynolds cameo in anything,” Levy mused. “The truth is, my career over the past half-decade has been defined by Stranger Things and my collaborations with Ryan, so it would be deeply trippy but satisfying to see my two worlds collide… So, Ryan Reynolds, get ready for season five.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If that weren’t enough, both the Deadpool star and Levy spoke to the Terrace Standard about having “multiple” projects coming up together. Now, this was referring to Free Guy 2 and Deadpool 3 for Marvel Studios. Could Stranger Things get put on the docket as well?

“It is very much the bromance that you see,” the director began before Reynolds chimed in. “We feel really lucky that we found each other. Creatively and spiritually, we’re so aligned. We’ve never even had a fight. We’ve disagreed on a million things, but it’s never muddied with a weird emotional experience, which can happen in the arts… We have one of those partnerships that you wish you’d made in a computer. If we could make every movie for the rest of our lives together, we would.”

The producer also talked to THR about the mysteries that still linger around the franchise. Season 5 is going to have all kinds of surprises. “Ending next season is all about finishing strong. We have phenomenal ideas for season five, and we don’t want to stick around past the point where we see our path with clarity and confidence. So, season five will no doubt be epic,” Levy explained. “It will be bittersweet for us to shoot and very bittersweet for audiences to watch. But hopefully, it’s also deeply satisfying because as we all know, as fans of many other shows, there’s few feelings as crummy as an unsatisfying ending — and there’s no chance in hell that we are going to give our passionate, loyal fans anything less than a deeply satisfying close in the final chapter.”

Would you like to see Reynolds in Stranger Things? Let us know down in the comments!