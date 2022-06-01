Stranger Things 4 Director Shawn Levy Wants Ryan Reynolds in the Final Season

The Shawn Levy trilogy takes Ryan Reynolds into an open-world video game in Free Guy, into the timestream in The Adam Project, and into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Deadpool 3. If the Stranger Things director and executive producer has his way, Levy knows where he wants to take Reynolds next: into the Upside Down. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter promoting Stranger Things 4: Volume 1, Levy was asked if he would want to see the McDonalds Super Bowl commercial cameo-maker join him on the fifth and final season of the Netflix series:

“I want to see a Ryan Reynolds cameo in anything,” Levy said. “The truth is, my career over the past half-decade has been defined by Stranger Things and my collaborations with Ryan, so it would be deeply trippy but satisfying to see my two worlds collide.”

He added, “So, Ryan Reynolds, get ready for season five.”

Reynolds has made uncredited cameos in Ted, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and Taylor Swift’s star-studded “You Need to Calm Down” music video, most recently loaning his voice to Grimace in a McDonalds ad aired during the 2022 Super Bowl. The actor has headlined some of the Stranger Things streamer’s biggest hits, including Netflix original movies 6 Underground and Red Notice.

In an interview with the Terrace Standard, the Canadian creatives confirmed they have multiple projects in the works together, including a Free Guy 2 for Disney’s 20th Century Studios and Deadpool 3 for Marvel Studios.

“It is very much the bromance that you see,” Levy said of his Adam Project star. Added Reynolds, “We feel really lucky that we found each other. Creatively and spiritually, we’re so aligned. We’ve never even had a fight. We’ve disagreed on a million things, but it’s never muddied with a weird emotional experience, which can happen in the arts.”

Reynolds continued, “We have one of those partnerships that you wish you’d made in a computer. If we could make every movie for the rest of our lives together, we would.”

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna).

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 premieres July 1.