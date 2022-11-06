Stranger Things Star Comments on Possible MCU Casting

The young cast of Stranger Things have all grown into household names over the few years since the series premiered on Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown is starring in and producing feature films like Enola Holmes, and joining the popular Godzilla franchise. Finn Wolfhard has been in titles like IT and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sadie Sink, who joined in Season 2, has garnered acclaim for many of her on-screen performances, and fans are now hopeful the actress will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sink recently spoke to ExtraTV and was asked about all of the fan love and rumors regarding the MCU. According to Sink. those are nothing but wishes and rumors at this point, as she hasn't been approached about a role in the popular franchise.

"I saw this. I'm denying these rumors, it's not true," Sink explained. "I've seen the rumors, I don't know where they came from. But as of now they're not true."

Who Would Sadie Sink Play in the MCU?

Given that there are no solid reports of Sink's Marvel involvement, there's no way to point to a single character she could be playing. Fans have brought up her name in connection to several characters, including X-Men standout Jean Grey. This is nothing more than fan art and dream casting from those who watch the Marvel films.

Sink doesn't even know which character she would want to play, but that doesn't mean she is ruling out a shot at playing a Marvel hero, if one ever came up.

"If the right superhero comes along, then sure," Sink responded when asked if she'd want a part in the MCU. Who wouldn't want to play a superhero?"

"I don't know enough about it to know which superheroes are available at the moment," she continued. "How many are even left? I'll keep my eye out, though."

It's likely only a matter of time before many of the young Stranger Things stars make their way to major franchises. Who would you like to see Sink play in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!