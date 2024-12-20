Stranger Things Season 5 Wraps With New Photos (and Teases a Release Date)

Production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has officially wrapped. Christmas has come early for fans of Stranger Things, who have been waiting patiently to check out the last eight episodes of what is arguably the most popular original series on Netflix. Along with a look at several behind-the-scenes photos from the Stranger Things production, we also know that Season 5 will drop sometime in 2025 to bring the adventures of the Hawkins, Indiana residents to a (hopefully) fitting conclusion. But for now, everyone’s all smiles and hard at work to deliver a satisfying finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“THAT’S A WRAP ON STRANGER THINGS. See you in 2025,” a post from the official Netflix account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. The photos feature the cast of Stranger Things Season 5, including Gaten Matarazzo, executive producer Shawn Levy, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Natalie Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Finn Wolfhard, Priah Nicole Ferguson, The Duffer Brothers, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, and Noah Schnapp. It’s a Who’s Who of Stranger Things stars all gathered together on set in different locations, enjoying laughs and good times.

THAT'S A WRAP ON STRANGER THINGS. See you in 2025. pic.twitter.com/DWkIwMMOJ3 — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2024

Stranger Things reveals titles for Season 5 episodes

A teaser for the fifth season of Stranger Things revealed titles for the eight episodes. Of course, there are plenty of Easter eggs for fans to comb through. As for the eight titles, they are “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of [Redacted],” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,“ “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and “The Rightside Up.”

The second episode title is a callback to the very first episode of the series, which set in motion the events that defined Stranger Things. “The Vanishing of Will Byers” saw a young Will disappear in the woods without a trace, around the same time Eleven was found wondering out on her own. Fans eventually learned that Will had accidentally ventured to the Upside Down, a fact that has haunted the character ever since.

Of course, the title of the final episode will catch the eye of devoted fans. So much of the show has dealt with the horrifying dimension known as the Upside Down, where Will disappeared to, where Eleven’s power comes from, and where Vecna has been building an army to take over the regular world. “The Rightside Up” alludes to a possible happy ending for the residents of Hawkins, Indiana.

Season 5 of Stranger Things will release in 2025 on Netflix.