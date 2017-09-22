You Can Actually Buy ‘Rick And Morty’ Strawberry Smiggles Cereal

Now you can eat the very same Strawberry Smiggles cereal that Top Hat Jones enjoyed in the Rick and Morty episode "Rixty Minutes" - right before he was eviscerated by a couple of kids. Mmmm!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

(Photo: FYE)

Indeed, the cereal exists in this reality and appears to be exclusive to FYE. You can order a box here while supplies last. It may also be available in brick-and-mortar FYE locations. I'm not sure if you should go out of your way though as bad things seem to happen to characters that eat Strawberry Smiggles cereal. In addition to poor Mr. Top Hat Jones, Jerry was kidnapped by a Courier Flap and transported to a planet 6000 light years away right after eating the cereal in the episode "The Wedding Squanchers". You've been warned.

Apparently, chocolate bars and gummy products based on Rick and Morty characters will also be available later this year. We'll keep you updated, but make sure to check back on FYE's Rick and Morty exclusives page for more details.

-------

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!