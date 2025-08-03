It Just Got Easier to Stream One of the Best Sitcoms Ever (And For Free)

Classic sitcoms are hot ticket items for streamers these days, as they can hook subscribers and keep them for extended binge-watches and rewatches. Unfortunately, that means these shows are getting harder to find and keep track of, as streamers bid high to license them and the rights-holders do their best to get the best prices for their products. These bingeable network-era shows change platforms often, but at the time of this writing, you can stream one of the best 1990s sitcoms for free on The Roku Channel.

We’re talking about the most acclaimed sitcom spinoff of its time, Frasier. The titular character, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) was originally introduced in Cheers, but here he moves home to Seattle to host a self-help radio show in addition to working as a psychiatrist. At the time of this writing, the first four seasons of Frasier are streaming on The Roku Channel, which is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service available on most major streaming hardware. It’s most often promoted on Roku devices, but it can also be accessed on smart TVs, Amazon Fire devices, mobile hardware, and computers.

Frasier ran for 11 seasons on NBC from 1993 to 2004, but for many fans, this free taste of the first four seasons will be more than enough. For those that want to go on and watch the rest, there are actually a lot of options. Portions of the show are available on two other FAST services — Philo has Seasons 6, 7, and 8, while Pluto TV has seasons 10 and 11. That means fans can watch all but two seasons of the show at their leisure for free, assuming the show doesn’t move while they’re in the middle of their binge.

Several subscription-based streamers have the show at the time of this writing as well. Prime Video, Hulu, and Paramount+ all have the full 11-season run at the time of this writing, and Paramount+ has also has the two-season revival series that aired from 2023 to 2024. Frasier is also available to digitally rent or purchase on PVOD stores including Apple TV and Fandango at Home, and it has been released on DVD and Blu-ray several times, in various box sets and collections.

The “streaming wars” have given many casual TV fans a crash course in the Hollywood industry, and Frasier is a great example of that. The show aired on NBC during the network’s golden age of blockbuster sitcoms, so many fans expected it to go straight to Peacock and stay there. However, since Peacock launched, NBCUniversal has found it more profitable to license several of its biggest shows to other streamers, such as Netflix’s infamous deal to hold onto Friends in 2019. To further complicate things, Frasier was originally produced by Paramount Television, which is why Paramount+ hosts the show and its revival. That seems to be a pretty stable home for the series right now, but just to be safe, rewatchers may want to consider picking up a hard copy so they never lose access.

The first four seasons of Frasier are free to stream with ad breaks now on The Roku Channel. The full series is streaming on Hulu, Paramount+, and Prime Video.