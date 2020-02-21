Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & Amazon in March

A new month is around the corner, and that means plenty of new and returning content is on its way to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Each of the four services, which are some of the most popular and well-known streamers in the United States, has released a full list of new additions arriving in March for subscribers to enjoy. However, it can be a bit annoying to search for each individual streamer’s list, so we put them all in one convenient place.

There will be plenty to watch on all of the services throughout the month of March. Hulu consistently has new episodes of network TV shows arriving on the service, including the titles on FX, which will now be streaming exclusively on the site. The new FX on Hulu system will kick off with the highly-anticipated joint original series Devs on March 3rd.

Like most months, Netflix has more originals arriving online than any other service on the market. The streaming giant has an original film called Spenser Confidential arriving on March 6th, and the long-awaited third season of Ozark on the 27th.

Disney+ and Amazon Prime also have some great content on the way in the coming weeks. Black Panther makes its way from Netflix to Disney+ on March 4th, while Amazon prepares to release Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot on March 13th.

Check out the complete lists of March’s new streaming options below!

Netflix

3/1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

3/3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

3/4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

3/5

Castlevania: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

3/6

Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

I am Jonas — NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Protector: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spenser Confidential — NETFLIX FILM

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City — NETFLIX FILM

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

3/8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

3/10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

3/11

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money: Season 2

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3

Summer Night

3/12

Hospital Playlist

3/13

100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME

Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM

The Valhalla Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Women of the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

3/15

Aftermath

3/16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

3/17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY

3/18

Lu Over the Wall

3/19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME

Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

3/20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY

Maska — NETFLIX FILM

The Platform — NETFLIX FILM

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultras — NETFLIX FILM

Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

3/23

Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME

3/25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM

The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

3/26

7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Blood Father

Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

3/27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Decline — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM

Disney+

3/1

Doctor Dolittle 2

Ice Age

3/4

Black Panther

3/5

Bedtime Stories

3/6

The Finest Hours (Returning Title)

Three on the Run

Diary of a Future President – “Matters of Diplomacy”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “On the Wings of Keeradaks”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Genius Gitanjali”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Pandoran Wedding”

Shop Class – “Justin’s Biggest Fan”

Disney Family Sundays – “Zootopia: Bracelets”

One Day at Disney – “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”

3/13

Wicked Tuna (S3-8)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)

Zorro – Second Series (S1)

Stargirl – Disney+ Original Movie

Diary of a Future President – “State of the Union”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Unfinished Business”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Astonishing Austin”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Made for Loving You”

Shop Class – “Ramps & Champs”

Disney Family Sundays – “The Muppets: Pom Poms”

One Day at Disney – “Leah Buono: Casting Director”

3/15

G-Force

3/17

Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)

3/20

I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)

Diary of a Future President – “Two Party System”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Gone With a Trace”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “High-Flying Hailey”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Wedding GOALS!”

Shop Class – “Bridge or Bust”

Disney Family Sundays – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

One Day at Disney – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

3/25

A Wrinkle in Time

3/27

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Deal or No Deal”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”

Shop Class – “Boulder Bash”

Be Our Chef (Premiere) – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”

Disney Family Sundays – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

One Day at Disney – “Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer”

Amazon Prime Video

3/1

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

3/6

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

3/8

Show Dogs (2018)

3/11

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

3/13

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

3/19

Pet Sematary (2019)

3/20

Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

3/21

I See You (2019)

3/23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5

3/27

Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

3/30

Santee (1973)

Hulu

3/1

OK K.O, Let’s Be Heroes!: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Cooler (2003)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne’s World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

3/3

Breeders: Series Premiere (FX)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

3/4

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

3/5

Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Dave: Series Premiere (FX)

3/6

HIllary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Knives and Skin (2019)

3/7

The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX)

3/9

Monos (2019)

3/11

Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

3/13

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

3/14

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17 (E!)

3/15

4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

3/17

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation)

3/18

Little Fires Everywhere: Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

3/19

Motherland: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Pet Sematary (2019)

3/20

Big Time Adolescence (2020)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

3/23

After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

3/26

Brown Girl Begins (2018)

3/27

Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

3/28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

3/29

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

3/30

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

Santee (1975)

3/31

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Pawparazzi (2019)