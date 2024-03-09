Suits: LA Adds The Wilds Star to Series Cast

Suits is getting a new spinoff after the series had a big resurgence on streaming platforms last year. Suits: LA recently got a pilot order from NBC, and it will star Arrow's Stephen Amell and The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt. It was previously announced that Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge) also joined the cast, and now another name has been added to the list. According to a new report from Deadline, The Wilds' Troy Winbush is joining the pilot.

According to the report, Winbush is playing a character named Kevin who will start out in a guest star role. The character is described as Ted Black's (Amell) "old friend and ex-partner who is a former FBI agent and now a private detective." You can read a description of the spinoff series below:

"Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. Fifteen years ago, Ted joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane (McDermitt), to build an L.A. law firm, Black Lane Law, that specializes in criminal and entertainment law."

Will Suits: LA Feature Any Suits Stars?

Currently, no actors from the original Suits show are signed on for the series, but since it takes place in the same universe, it's very possible they could show up down the line. Abigail Spencer, who played Scottie in the original series, recently spoke to The A.V. Club about a potential Suits: LA appearance.

"Yes!" Spencer replied when asked whether she'd consider reprising her role. "Every season when I was available they just kept asking me back," she recalled of the original show. She added that "anyone in the Suits universe could probably come back through."

However, Spencer pointed out that since the spinoff is only in the pilot phase, it would probably be a while before any cameo discussions come into play.

Stay tuned for more updates about Suits: LA.