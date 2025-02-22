Suits LA Shares First Image of Stephen Amell’s Arrowverse Actor Reunion

Lightning strikes twice as NBC’s newest legal drama orchestrates an unexpected superhero reunion. The upcoming series Suits LA has unveiled its first glimpse of Matt Letscher portraying the father of Stephen Amell‘s character Ted Black, marking an unexpected reunion of two prominent Arrowverse alumni. Provided by TVLine, the images showcase a tension-filled confrontation between father and son, with one particularly striking photo capturing Ted confronting his father with an accusatory finger mere inches from his chest.

This casting choice adds an intriguing layer to the series, as both actors previously inhabited the DC television universe, with Amell starring as Green Arrow and Letscher embodying the notorious Reverse-Flash across multiple shows, most prominently The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Series creator Aaron Korsh revealed to TVLine that Letscher’s casting emerged from an unexpected direction. Initially auditioning for a different role, Letscher’s performance so impressed Korsh that he specifically requested the actor to read for Ted’s father.

“I didn’t think he was right for the [other role], but…I requested that he read for the part of Ted’s father because I thought he was such a great actor,” Korsh explained. “And he came in, and he knocked it out of the park.”

The character introduction promises to delve deep into family dynamics, with Letscher’s role described in official materials as a “powerful, emotionally unavailable” figure who “rules through fear and intimidation.” This paternal conflict mirrors a similar dynamic from the original Suits, where Harvey Specter grappled with maternal issues.

“Ted’s dad is somewhat of a narcissist, and he sort of left their family high and dry when they were young, and [Ted] always sort of resents his father for that,” Korsh said. “And then when Ted went to law school and started becoming successful, all of a sudden, he was good enough for his father’s attention, and he doesn’t love that.”

“I think people’s relationships with their parents inform their world so much, and it’s a lot easier to have a character that has a flawed relationship with their parents than a positive one,” he added.

Interestingly, while both actors shared the Arrowverse universe, they never actually crossed paths on Arrow itself. Their only previous collaboration occurred in a 2017 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow titled “Out of Time.” As for Suits LA, Letscher’s casting required some creative solutions, given that Letscher and Amell are separated by only nine years of age. The production team needed to age up Letscher through makeup to portray Ted’s father in flashback sequences convincingly.

The reunion adds an extra dimension to Suits LA, which already distinguishes itself from its predecessor through its Hollywood setting and meta-theatrical elements, including appearances by celebrities playing fictionalized versions of themselves. This casting choice not only pays homage to Amell’s superhero legacy but potentially offers a strategy to attract viewers as the series establishes its identity in the shadow of the original Suits’ recent streaming success.

Suits LA premieres Sunday, February 23, at 9/8c on NBC.