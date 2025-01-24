Suits LA Trailer Includes a Sneaky Easter Egg to Original Suits Star

The newest trailer for Suits LA sets the stage for the return of an original cast member of Suits. The West Coast-focused spinoff of Suits makes its way to NBC at the end of February and promises to bring all of the same legal drama and interpersonal relationships the franchise is known for. Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg headline the cast of Suits LA, but one of the big questions has been if any Suits actors will make an appearance. One actually does in a quick scene in the Suits LA trailer, and they appear to have a history with Stephen Amell’s Ted Black.

“Welcome to the West Coast” is the title of the new Suits LA trailer. The video kicks off with Ted Black (Stephen Amell) sliding a contract over to a woman, though she ultimately declines. She states that Ted doesn’t represent her, and she’s looking for someone with confidence, which she says Ted is lacking these days. Ted Black and Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt believe their law firm is going to be the biggest in the city, but that confidence could be their downfall.

Meanwhile, Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg) notifies Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis) that Ted has named them the new Co-heads of Entertainment, which comes as a surprise to Erica. You can tell there is a rivalry brewing at the surface that will play out in the first season of Suits LA.

As for the Suits Easter egg, it comes in the form of a baseball photo featuring Ted and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), revealing there is some history between the characters. Macht confirmed his return for Suits LA in a social media post in November. In the post, he put on Harvey Specter’s suit and shoes with the caption, “When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.”

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Suits LA premieres Sunday, February 23rd on NBC.